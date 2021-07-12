Warzone player somehow sells unique clan tag for $1,000

Money can’t buy happiness, but it can buy… clan tags? A Call of Duty: Warzone player has revealed that they were able to sell off a pretty unique in-game regiment for a hefty $1,000.

You’ve got a bunch of personalization options in Call of Duty: Warzone. You can customize your guns, Operator, and your gamer tag (although not too often). But you can also join a regiment, which is an invite-only way to equip an exclusive clan tag.

It’s just a set of letters or characters before your gamertag, but people like their regiments — especially when they’re on the unique side of things.

There’s perhaps no better example of that than xMrGodz, who owned a three-button regiment that somehow showed the PlayStation symbols for R3, down on the D-pad, and L2. Apparently a highly coveted series of symbols, he was able to sell said regiment for… $1,000.

Sold the 3 button regiment for 1000$, sorry if you get kicked I don't own it anymore . That was my last regiment, goodbye "can i get an inv" pic.twitter.com/uGNuUTvkSS — Godz (@xMrGodz) July 10, 2021

As Godz explained, he sold the regiment and it’s not his fault if people get kicked anymore. Additionally, this will be the last regiment he makes.

In the replies, some people are definitely a little annoyed — mentioning that they wasted time trying to get in, only for it to get sold off. As ‘WxTER’ responded, apparently some people had to watch Godz’s Twitch stream for long enough to get 10,000 channel points in order to get an invite.

Godz responded that he didn’t want to sell invites and has been doing this regiment stuff for two years. That explains why he would be happy to sell it off and made mention of this being his last regiment: “good bye, ‘can I get an inv.”

While some people are annoyed that the three-button regiment is no longer available to them, it’s hard to argue with the rationale. Getting people to watch your stream is one thing, but getting $1,000 is… pretty appealing.

If there are any other developments in the regiment economy, we’ll keep people updated. In the meantime, I guess it might be time to figure out how on earth they make these custom clan tags.