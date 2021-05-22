Warzone player perfectly recreates iconic Rambo scene at new POI - Dexerto

Call of Duty: Warzone’s Season 3 Reloaded brought upon the advent of ‘80s action, and the game’s fans are making the most out of that inspiration. Fittingly, one player decided to fully recreate a scene from Rambo: First Blood 2.

The Warzone Season 3 Reloaded patch is all about 1980s action, with new POIs (points of interest), weapons, and, perhaps most importantly, two brand-new operators: John Rambo and John McClane.

While the latter is famous for the Die Hard franchise, the former is best known for his own self-titled series. And, while Warzone (and, more generally, battle royales) may feel like a youngster’s world — there is definitely some overlap with Rambo fans.

One fan in particular, Reddit’s Qlkov, decided to pay respects to 1985’s Rambo: First Blood Part II with a picture-perfect ode. The gamer grabbed a Rambo-esque light machine gun, went to the newly added CIA Headquarters POI, and identically recreated one of the movie’s scenes.

With the scene from Rambo overlaid on his screen, Qlkov’s video shows him walking into the new CIA Headquarters POI with the confidence of a shirtless, tan, bandana-donning action hero.

Then, in perfect unison with the film, he uses a big-belt M60 LMG to destroy the entire headquarters — destroying vintage computers, file cabinets, and everything else in his path.

For what it’s worth, the M60 debuted in 1957, so it is an excellent, retro choice of LMG to use for the occasion. But, to finish off the scene following Warzone’s mechanics, Qlkov drops his gun to the ground, right as Rambo’s shells of ammunition drop to the floor.

While certain things seem to be lacking from this recreation, like CIA officers looking on in fear, applause must definitely be handed out for the effort. It’s also unclear if Qlkov was using the Rambo skin for his operation, but — from his confidence and nonchalance — one has to assume that he was.

If other players want to recreate the CIA Headquarters destruction scene from Rambo: First Blood Part II, they simply need to head over to the Military Base area of the map. One of the hangars there has been converted to a secret base for tracking the shirtless savage.

Unfortunately for the covert, Rambo knows all too well where that base is now and the secret is most certainly out.