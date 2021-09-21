Warzone player makes their own clone of the battle royale to avoid hackers

One Call of Duty fan has gotten so tired of the hackers and cheats plaguing Warzone that they’ve decided to make their own version of the battle royale, complete with Roze skins!

Despite the best efforts and ban waves from Activision and Raven Software, hackers are still pretty prevalent in Warzone lobbies.

Whether it’s something as simple as a wallhack and aimbot, even cheaters themselves can’t avoid running into someone who has hacks on their side.

While many fans have opted to play something else – with many switching to Apex Legends – there are some who have stuck around. Though, for one fan, they’ve used the cheating epidemic as a chance to develop their own version of Warzone, and it’s actually pretty spot on.

The creative idea comes from Usman Siddiqui, who created a ‘Warzone clone’ in 48 hours and it’s actually not too far away from the real thing.

Showing off the creation on YouTube, Usman has got the Warzone hud, weapons, floor loot, buy stations, and supply boxes down to a tee – even getting the sound effect from when you open a box during a match.

To really put it over the top, the bot enemies are dressed up in those pesky Roze skins, so as you attempt to grab a victory, you can get some payback on those annoying outfits.

Since showing off his creation to the Warzone community, Usman has gotten plenty of support and praise. “I’d play yours before I’d install Warzone again! LoL,” said one player. “From the looks of it, I’d like to play this game,” added another.

While the mod might not be as polished as the real thing, it’s hard not to tip your cap to the CoD for what he’s been able to achieve by himself and with only two days of work. It’ll be interesting to see if it goes any further.