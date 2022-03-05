Warzone player eliminated by giant floating head as insane new bug surfaces

Warzone players have been left well and truly baffled after a new bug appears to show a player getting eliminated by a giant floating head, in what can only be described as the strangest glitch we’ve seen in Caldera yet.

Across Warzone’s life-span – but more acutely since Caldera dropped back in December of 2021 – bugs have constituted a major issue for players to overcome. The game’s devs have even admitted that it is so “bloated” they don’t actually know what’s causing many of its issues.

From the egregious, like the infamous demon gun glitch, to the ridiculous, like playing Warzone with the same graphics as Roblox, players have become all too accustomed to glitches ruining matches.

This certainly falls under that category, seeing a player bizarrely eliminated by a floating head – seriously.

The clip was posted to Reddit by player ‘Bubuthing‘ on March 4 and showed them being eliminated by an obscured enemy.

However, when reviewing the killcam, the player realized they’d actually been eliminated by a giant floating head shooting as if it were a normal character.

It took Redditors some time to identify what the bizarre shape actually was, with many likening it to some less than safe-for-work things.

The giant pigtails eventually gave it away though, with players successfully identifying it as the head of Polina – the sniper character who featured prominently in Vanguard’s initial marketing.

It’s not exactly clear what caused the bug, but many in the comments found it amusing all the same and some even reported they’d seen similar things. It is likely down to major issues with the game rendering a specific Polina skin.

It has to go down as the most bizarre bug we’ve seen in Caldera, with many hoping Raven can now get ahead of it (pun intended).