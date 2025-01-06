Warzone player calls disabled paid operator skin “insulting”

Warzone removed an operator skin because players had difficulty seeing it, leading to questions about the development team’s decision-making process.

Visibility has always been a contentious topic in Warzone because being able to locate an enemy in the final circle or at any point could be the difference between winning or losing a match. Warzone especially requires good visibility because some gunfights will be longer than 50 meters away and usually come down to who sees the enemy first.

There have been several instances of players using a hard-to-see skin to get a leg up on the competition. For example, Activision was forced to disable the Gaia skin in MW3 after players labeled it ‘pay-to-win’ for being too difficult to spot. However, this latest instance extends far beyond mere visibility issues.

As part of the Steel Mountain Rider store bundles, Maya’s ‘Joyride’ Operator Skin puts the character in a complete black biker outfit. The operator skin itself isn’t an issue, but CoD content creator Ryda posted a video of a glitch that causes the skin to make players invisible.

Warzone players slam devs for invisible operator skin glitch

After videos of the glitch made the rounds on social media, the devs responded by disabling the skin in Warzone. Players were baffled by the decision, questioning how it ever happened in the first place and demanded refunds for the bundle.

The store bundle costs 1500 CoD Points, meaning some players spent $15 for an operator skin they can’t use right now in Warzone.

“These updates are just insulting at this point,” one player responded.

A second user called out the development team for giving players a full week to purchase the bundle before removing the skin. “Yall juiced the money for the week,” they said.

It remains to be seen when or if the cosmetic will be added back. In the case of MW3’s Gaia skin, Sledgehammer Games reworked the skin to be easier to locate, but players slammed the design for being “hideous.”