Warzone Pacific Season 1 patch notes: Caldera update, Battle Pass, weapons, more

Call of Duty: Warzone’s Pacific Season 1 patch notes and roadmap have been revealed. Here’s what to expect from the Caldera map launch, including a new Battle Pass, weapons, and more content plans.

Just two days ahead of the Warzone Pacific release date, developers have given players a glimpse at the full roadmap for Warzone Pacific and Vanguard Season 1.

On the Pacific front, the map and RICOCHET Anti-Cheat are obvious centerpieces but there are some other intriguing additions. The roadmap details new guns coming with the Battle Pass (including a deadly sniper rifle), a “Festive Fervor” seasonal event, and the return of mastercraft cosmetics.

Interestingly, Vanguard will be receiving two new perks in Season 1 — but it remains unclear if those will be making their way to Caldera.

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 1 roadmap revealed

As you can see in the general roadmap, there’s a lot coming in Warzone and Vanguard’s first season. Among the new additions, fans can expect a new map, contracts, Gulag, public events, vehicles, and modes.

Further, the Battle Pass and Vanguard integration mean that over 40 guns are coming to Warzone for the first time. One of these includes a brand-new Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle, which has been teased as a possible meta sniper.

Warzone Pacific Season 1 update: Full patch notes

Rise on a new front and discover this secret in Season One of Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Pacific, a massive island-sized introduction to another incredible year for Call of Duty — complete with free weapons, maps, Operators, and more content, especially for Vanguard owners.

Season One will begin on December 8, following updates to Vanguard and Warzone. Vanguard’s update is scheduled for December 6 at 9 PM PT. Warzone will schedule its update for when it shuts down its servers from December 7 at 9 PM PT to December 8 at 9 AM PT to prepare for Warzone Pacific.

From all the free content across Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone Pacific, to new innovations within the Battle Pass system and 24 hours of exclusive access to the new Caldera map for Vanguard owners in Warzone Pacific, this is everything you need to know for Season One:

Prepare for a Whole New War with the Battle Pass

Time to restock that arsenal for the Pacific.

The Season One Battle Pass for Vanguard and Warzone is set to offer a new standard in value, both within the free Battle Pass System and the full Battle Pass containing access to up to 100 Tiers. During Season One, you can earn plenty by just playing the game, and you’ll get even more value by picking up the full Battle Pass:

Three Free Functional Weapons. Two New Perks. New Equipment. All Free. Period.

Over 30 Free Items, Including Some for Clans. 300 COD Points, Weapon Blueprints, and more. Earn even more items by joining a Clan with friends, then party up to get that 10% global XP boost.

Trident’s First Operator: Francis “Kai” Lanakila. Here for a good time, not a long time. Purchase the Battle Pass to unlock him immediately at Tier 0.

A “Battleprepped” Legendary Skin, Free with Battle Pass Bundle. Pick up the Battle Pass Bundle to get access to all 100 Tiers, skip ahead to Tier 20, and grab a menacing new skin for Polina.

Five New Free Weapons in Season One, Including Three in the Battle Pass System

For the first time in Call of Duty history, players will receive not just two, but three free functional weapons in a seasonal Battle Pass system. And later this season, a new SMG and an additional melee weapon will grant players some great CQB options after completing their respective challenges or getting their hands on one of their Weapon Blueprints.

Cooper Carbine: Assault Rifle (Launch, Tier 15 of Battle Pass System)

An American hybrid rifle with SMG-like properties, the Cooper Carbine is a short-range Assault Rifle that’s easy to control with a fast fire rate.

It could best be compared to the Automaton, another popular fast-firing Assault Rifle that community members have gravitated toward since launch. By default, the Cooper Carbine has a slightly slower rate of fire, shorter effective range, and a bit more horizontal recoil, but in exchange offers better damage per shot, quicker centering speed, and a bigger default magazine.

Dive into the Gunsmith, and you’ll find attachments that can boost its rate of fire past 1,000 rpm, put its damage into three-shot elimination territory in Multiplayer, or provide a 60-round drum magazine that fully commits this weapon to its SMG roots.

Expect it to be a solid midrange option for Warzone Pacific and Multiplayer, or as an Overkill backup to the other ranged weapon in the Battle Pass system.

Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle: Sniper Rifle (Launch, Tier 31 of Battle Pass System)

The Gorenko is going to hit enemies hard.

A heavy semi-automatic rifle, the Gorenko offers the most damage per shot of any ballistics-based weapon, capable of one-shotting any enemy in Multiplayer with ease. Even though it is semiauto, follow-up shots may be hard to take due to the incredible kick its high-caliber bullets produce.

This can be remedied with some available barrel attachments, or those who can somehow tame it could bump up the fire rate and Aim Down Sight speed for a wildly aggressive sniping Loadout.

As the only weapon of its kind in Vanguard, it fills a unique role when facing foes. However, in Warzone Pacific, the Gorenko could rival similar sniper rifles from other Call of Duty titles and may wind up being the go-to long-range option for top players in tough trials and competitions.

Sawtooth: Melee (Launch, Tier 37 of Battle Pass System)

The first functional melee weapon to ever be dropped within the Battle Pass system packs a serious bite.

Sewn with shark’s teeth along the club’s perimeter, the Sawtooth can whack and slice up foes just as well as the FS Fighting Knife.

Consider it an alternative option to the lone Secondary Melee Weapon in Vanguard.

Katana: Melee (Launch Window)

This single-edged Japanese longsword adds another deadly close-quarter combat option alongside the FS Fighting Knife and Sawtooth.

Welgun: SMG (In-Season)

A prototype developed by Captain Butcher’s S.O.E., the Welgun finds its way into the Vanguard arsenal despite being produced in limited quantities.

Similar to the Sten with the default ammo it chambers, the Welgun is extremely compact and has relatively decent balanced thanks to built-in grips.

Unlock the Katana and Welgun during Season One in Vanguard or Warzone Pacific either through a challenge or within new Store Bundles, both to arrive during the season.