Warzone Owen Gun loadout set to take over the meta with “absurd” TTK

Call of Duty: Warzone YouTuber IceManIsaac has got an Owen Gun loadout that moves slightly away from the conventional attachments but still absolutely fries enemies at close-range.

Throughout the lifespan of CoD: Warzone, SMGs have always held a pretty powerful spot in the battle royale’s meta, given that they can destroy enemies at close-range.

With the launch of CoD: Vanguard, the powerful side-arms have once again started dominating, especially when it comes to the likes of the MP-40, PPSh, and the Welgun. Though, the Owen Gun is a pretty stellar choice as well, even if it’s not as popular.

The Owen Gun has always been on the peripheral when it comes to the meta – sitting just outside the top 10 when it comes to pick rates. Though, that could all change thanks to a new build.

NRG’s IceManIsaac highlighted the SMG in his March 7 video after he got absolutely destroyed by an opponent in a close-range encounter. The Warzone star noted that he got lit up in around a third of a second, which blew him away as it is an “absurd” time-to-kill.

What’s interesting about the build that YouTuber highlights is that it goes away from some of the more popular attachment choices. Of course, there are spots for the Recoil Booster, Removed Stock, and 72-round Gorenko mags, but the underused Polymer Grip and Saturn 1.35x lens get some love here.

All in all, Isaac notes that the Owen Gun is becoming increasingly popular as a tournament weapon for Warzone players, with the likes of himself and Aydan now swearing by the setup.

IceManIsaac’s best Owen Gun Warzone loadout

Muzzle : Recoil Booster

: Recoil Booster Barrel : Hockenson 142mm Rapid

: Hockenson 142mm Rapid Optic : Saturn 1.35x lens

: Saturn 1.35x lens Underbarrel : Mark VI Skeletal

: Mark VI Skeletal Stock : Removed Stock

: Removed Stock Magazine : Gorenko 72-round drum

: Gorenko 72-round drum Ammunition : Hollow Point

: Hollow Point Rear Grip : Polymer Grip

: Polymer Grip Perk 1 : Acrobatic

: Acrobatic Perk 2: Quick

With more and more big-name players running the SMG, it will likely see an even bigger uptick when it comes to pick rate.

As per WZRanked stats, the Owen Gun currently sits 15th in terms of primary weapon popularity, and has never peaked higher than 11th. Though, suspect that changes before long with just how lethal it is.