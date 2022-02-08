Warzone operator skin that costs $10 is now impossible to unlock with Verdansk removed

Warzone players have been left confused after spotting an Operator challenge requiring them to play on Verdansk, even though the map has been out of commission since last year.

Although they have been known to cause issues, Warzone’s Operators are part of the reason that players keep returning to the game. While most can be earned immediately, each new season also comes with fresh characters and skins to unlock on the Battle Pass.

If you’re extra dedicated, you can also buy Operator bundles from the store, which come with special challenges to unlock fancy outfits. But players have noticed that one particular skin is now impossible to earn, as it asks them to complete an objective on the now-defunct Verdansk map.

Reddit user segaboy16 raised the issue, saying they had recently bought the Ronin Operator bundle from the store. It first launched during the Modern Warfare era of Warzone but is still available to purchase for 2400 CoD Points.

One of the objectives required to unlock the Honjo skin for the Operator tasks players with using spray paint on a building in Downtown. However, this area was part of Verdansk, the original Warzone map which was replaced by Caldera back in December 2021.

Since the challenge specifically states “in Warzone,” the player can’t even make use of Ground War to complete the task. So, despite the fact the Operator bundle is still listed, this skin is currently impossible to unlock, gating off this particular piece of content.

Given that players have to spend their hard-earned cash on the Operator, it seems like a major issue to not update the associated challenges.

Other Redditors responded, sympathizing with the player and calling for the developers to change the challenge. “Lmfao what an oversight,” said one reply. “They still haven’t fixed this issue? Hilarious,” said another.

The problematic challenge could easily be fixed, by simply asking players to spray a landmark in a specific location on Caldera, rather than Verdansk. It’s hard to see how this would cause any further issues, other than letting players earn the cosmetic they want.

Raven has yet to make it clear whether or not this was a mistake or a deliberate move to direct players towards the newer Operators. For now, at least, anyone who purchases the Ronin bundle won’t be getting quite as much bang for their buck as they expected.