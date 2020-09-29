Warzone night map teased for 'Haunting in Verdansk' Season 6 event

Activision and Infinity Ward have announced that Call of Duty: Warzone will be getting a Halloween-themed 'Haunting in Verdansk,' the first seasonal event for the battle royale, and it appears to feature a night version of the BR map.

Seasonal events have been around in the Call of Duty franchise for the past few years; once a holiday or season rolls around, generally speaking, a new event gets added to the game based around that time of the year, especially for Halloween, Christmas, the summertime, etc.

Advertisement

Noticeably, however, both Modern Warfare and Warzone haven't really featured any. While they did add the Games of Summer during Season 5, the lack of any real seasonal events has been quite apparent, especially when compared to recent years. That, however, seems to be changing.

At the end of the Season 6 reveal trailer, on September 28, Activision and Infinity Ward announced the Haunting in Verdansk event for Warzone, which is set to bring some spooky content to BR.

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MfpVP9ds9_4

According to Activision, Haunting in Verdask is set to begin on October 20 and last until November 3, which is a little bit less than a month before Season 6 ends, if it follows the same pattern as previous seasons.

In addition, the S6 roadmap mentions that the event will feature brand new limited-time modes (LTMs), although it doesn't specifically mention what they are just yet.

That being said, if past leaks are to be believed, a night map and a "Zombies Royale" mode will be making its way into the game at some point, with the trailer even giving a quick glimpse at the dark version of Verdansk.

Advertisement

While not confirmed, all signs point to this Haunting in Verdansk event as being the most likely way that a night mode gets added to Warzone, seeing as how it not only fits the theme but would also allow for it to be separate from the default core playlists.

Here's another image from the trailer, which clearly shows the Warzone airplane flying over several players dropping down, all while a massive full moon stares menacingly through the clouded, night sky.

Details on the Zombies Royale mode are scarce, however, leaked audio lines suggest that players will be forced to fight against the undead in some way. The zombies themselves will be immune to the gas that surrounds the map and there may even be Hellhounds that spawn in the surrounding areas.

Advertisement

In addition, there's also a slew of rewards set to be introduced during the event itself. Like the aforementioned modes, there's little official confirmation on any specific items, except for a few, such as this outfit that's clearly Jason Voorhees-inspired.

Activision also showed this image in their Season 6 info post, featuring what appears to be a finisher move involving the use of a bat - all clearly Halloween-themed.

Considering both the Zombies and the Halloween-theme, the leaked skin of Nikolai from Black Ops will almost certainly be included during this event, either for players to unlock or purchase as a bundle in the shop.

On another note, there's a creepy laugh featured at the end of the trailer, which is the exact same one used by Jigsaw within the Saw film franchise. Could this be a hint that John Kramer himself could be coming to the game? Before you immediately discount it, remember that horror icons Michael Myers and Predator appeared in Call of Duty: Ghosts...so you never know.

Either way, we'll surely know more about the event in the weeks to come, so make sure to follow us on Twitter @DexertoINTEL for all the latest info.