Warzone & Modern Warfare Season 4 release date leaked

A new release date for Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 4 has been revealed by data-miners, following its original delay announced back on June 2.

Alongside the delay given to Season 4, Call of Duty announced a host of in-game measures taken to combat racism and hateful conduct, as well as postponing the CDL Minnesota event.

While the latter was pushed back a week, no new release date has been officially announced for Season 4. However, on June 5, Call of Duty leaker 'TheMW2Ghost' revealed a prospective new release date, based on data-mined in-game files.

New Modern Warfare Season 4 release date

The leaker, who has in the past shared information on Calling Cards coming to Call of Duty games, stated that a Modern Warfare file indicates that Season 4 will be released on Wednesday, June 10 at 06:00 UTC. That would be 23:00 PST on Tuesday, June 9, a week after the season's original launch was scheduled to take place.

Season 4 of #ModernWarfare may be coming next Wednesday, at 6am UTC -- as discovered in a datamined file which I have posted in the discord if you want to see. https://t.co/dknvhEDMvb — MW2 OG (@TheMW2Ghost) June 6, 2020

The discord link attached shows the data-mined file, which allegedly shows that Season 4 is going to be released on June 9.

To compound these rumors, reputable Call of Duty data-miner ModernWarzone stated that they can give "99% verifiable confirmation" that Season 4 will be available at the normal update time of 23:00 PST on Tuesday, June 9.

"This information is directly from the files," they said, "and has been verified through multiple sources." Note that, depending on your location in the world, the update will likely not go live until the morning of Wednesday, June 10.

We can now give 99% verifiable confirmation that #Season4 of #CallofDuty #ModernWarfare and #Warzone will be available at the normal Tuesday update time on June the 9th. So 11 PM PST. This information is directly from the files, and has been verified through multiple sources. https://t.co/OPmTQSpfhO — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) June 6, 2020

The news has not yet been confirmed by Infinity Ward, so it's best to take these updates with a pinch of salt.

Given the current climate in the United States, there is a real possibility the update will be pushed back once again. However, barring any further delays, Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 4 looks like it will launch one week after originally intended.

This will bring a plethora of new content to the game, including the Galil and the Fennec - a re-named, re-skinned version of the Vector SMG.