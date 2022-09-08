Warzone Mobile reveals long-awaited return to Verdansk

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile has an official name and confirmed swirling rumors, revealing Verdansk’s triumphant return to CoD in the game’s first trailer.

Warzone’s original map Verdansk was replaced by Caldera on December 8, 2021. Since then, players have demanded the original map to return.

In April, Alex Summers of Activision revealed Verdansk is coming back in 2023, but only on “certain platforms.” Many hoped it would be for Warzone 2, but it appears the developer was hinting at CoD Warzone Mobile.

The news will surely disappoint some, but CoD Mobile has a massive following. In May, VGC reported the game boasts a lifetime download total of 650 million players, six times more than what Warzone achieved in its first year.

The Activision CoD Warzone Mobile teaser trailer didn’t reveal much, but enough for dedicated CoD fans to know what’s coming.

Activision Warzone players have been begging for Verdansk to return.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile reveals Verdansk

During their Mobile Showcase, GameSpot revealed the Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile teaser video.

CoD Warzone Mobile’s first trailer showed the original Verdansk plane intro, confirming the return of a fan-favorite map.

The trailer also did not show Verdansk besides a plane shot, so we do not know if there are new POIs or if it’s the original map.

Unfortunately, we still do not know any other regarding Mobile Warzone. Besides concept art, there is no confirmed release date or gameplay footage.

A leak revealed Warzone Mobile is likely to contain all the major playlist options, although they might be rotated: Solos, Duos, Trios, and Quads.

Activision will announce more information regarding the battle royale title at CoD Next on September 15.