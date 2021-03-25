Warzone March 25 patch notes: Ice Drake Blueprint fix, Shadowhunter crossbow - Dexerto

Another minor update for Warzone in here and includes fixes for two problems that have been affecting the battle royale game lately, including the new R1 Shadowhunter crossbow not being able to be equipped within the game.

If you’ve been patiently waiting to use your new crossbow or Ice Drake mastercraft blueprint within Warzone then your wait is finally over.

Raven has released a brand-new hot fix for Warzone and while it doesn’t do a whole lot, it does address to problems that have been affecting weapons within the game. For starters, the R1 Shadowhunter crossbow can now be properly equipped within the game, which was a problem since it was released on March 24.

Advertisement

🛠️ #Warzone update live now: • Ice Drake Blueprint fixed – the 16.5" Ultralight and 19.7" Takedown barrels will temporarily adorn a dragon head • R1 Shadowhunter crossbow should now be available in the Weapons menu after it has been unlocked in BOCW or via the Store bundle — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) March 25, 2021

In addition, players will also be able to use their Ice Drake Blueprint for the Krig 6 once again. It was originally removed from the game temporally due to some major bugs with the barrels on the weapon.

Read More: Best Warzone SMGs and loadouts to use for them

Unfortunately, that appears to be it. Raven’s official patch notes can be found below: