Warzone March 24 patch nerfs brand-new Armaguerra SMG after finding broken attachment

Warzone’s March 24 update, which came out just a day after Season 2 Reloaded released, has already nerfed the brand-new Armaguerra SMG after finding the gun had a broken attachment.

Season 2 Reloaded dropped on March 23 and, with it, a boat-load of content. From new Rebirth POIs to the emergence of one battle royale experience, there’s so much that came out.

On top of this, Vanguard received a new SMG, the Armaguerra 43, which was also put into Warzone.

While it seemed to be extremely good and was considered a meta weapon, after just one day, Raven have already sent out a nerf, as one attachment gave it too much damage.

Warzone devs nerf Armaguerra SMG one day after release

📢 We have pushed a small update with a few changes/fixes! • Armaguerra 43 (VG) .30 Russian Mag global damage bonus removed. • Combat Shield (VG) now properly covers a Players head when equipped. • Icon visibility has been increased from 400m to 600m. pic.twitter.com/mE5Zp4Ja3e — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) March 24, 2022

As seen from the March 24 patch notes, Warzone devs addressed that the new SMG was actually doing more damage than intended with the .30 Russian Mag.

This saw the gun get a 10% increase in damage no matter what part of the body bullets hit. While it doesn’t seem like a big deal, JGOD claimed it was actually giving it a close-range TTK of 432, which is insanely fast.

Many people were running loadouts with this attachment on, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see the meta build change with this nerf.

Warzone March 24 patch notes

There were also some additional changes made. Players had been reporting in Vanguard that Combat Shields would not cover their heads and it fell into Warzone as well. That has been fixed and shields will now work with intended protection.

They have also made a change to the ping system. While it’s not what people have been asking for, it did improve the visibility of pings to 600 meters away instead of 400. As you dive into Warzone Season 2 Reloaded, make sure you check out our Call of Duty page for all the latest news.