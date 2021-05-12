Warzone M.O.A.B Battle Pass bundle: Cosmetics, price, release date - Dexerto

The Call of Duty: Warzone store has been updated with the latest cosmetics, but many players have been drawn towards the M.O.A.B Battle Pass bundle. Here’s everything we know about the “Mother of all bundles” and when you can purchase it.

The M.O.A.B Battle Pass bundle appeared on the Call of Duty store and while it didn’t offer any major details, we do know how much it will cost. Unlike the other bundles, there were no icons or preview options available. However, this hasn’t stopped many Call of Duty players from speculating what’s in the M.O.A.B bundle.

Despite being listed on the store page, the bundle is not currently available for purchase – instead, all we know about the release date is that it’s “coming soon.” Whether the M.O.A.B bundle will release alongside Warzone and Cold War’s Season 4 update remains to be seen, but it could be one to look out for.

What is the Call of Duty M.O.A.B Battle Pass bundle?

While we don’t have any official details on what is featured in the M.O.A.B Battle Pass bundle (Mother of all Bundles), many players have speculated that it will include previously released cosmetics.

This means those that have missed any bundles from previous Modern Warfare seasons could purchase all of them via the new M.O.A.B Battle Pass Bundle. This certainly seems likely, especially considering how Modern Warfare’s Season 1-6 bundles have been replaced by the new Cold War cosmetics.

How much will the Call of Duty M.O.A.B Battle Pass bundle cost?

The M.O.A.B bundle will cost a whopping 10,000 CP, which will set players back a total of $99/£84.99. This is obviously the most pricey bundle on the Call of Duty store, so it certainly seems likely that this “Mother of all Bundles” would have to include some serious cosmetics to make it worth the money.

When does the Call of Duty M.O.A.B bundle release?

Activision has yet to give an official release date for the M.O.A.B bundle, but we do know that it is “coming soon.” Expect to hear more news about this gigantic bundle in the days to come.

So, there you have it, everything we know about the M.O.A.B Battle Pass bundle. Make sure you check out our Call of Duty page for all the latest news and updates.