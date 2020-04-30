Warzone leaks reveal possible new playlists and weapons coming soon

Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare are about to get some major new content, as leaked by Twitter user ‘ModernWarzone’ following a huge pull from the game’s source files.

After weeks of drama surrounding Infinity Ward’s removal and addition of Warzone playlists, we now know just how varied the playlist options will soon become.

As for Modern Warfare’s multiplayer, there’s a strong chance that it will join the battle royale by receiving a highly anticipated, community-favorite weapon: the campaign’s infamous cinder block.

🚨 Just a little something pulled from the files today to get us started 🚨



Remember the cinderblock from the campaign, and how fun it was to bash skulls in with it?



Well it may be coming to multiplayer and #warzone



Remember the cinderblock from the campaign, and how fun it was to bash skulls in with it?

Well it may be coming to multiplayer and #warzone

I know ALOT of people were saying they'd love this addition.

Since there’s already a finisher that uses the cinder block, this leak suggests that the hefty weapon will finally be getting released as a novelty sidearm in the game—akin to the Secret Santa or Cha-Ching melee weapons from Black Ops 4 and Blackout. (And it looks like a sword will be getting added too!)

As for the playlists, that’s where things get really interesting.

Leaked Warzone Playlists

Duos: One Shot and Stimulus

Solos, Duos, Trios and Quads: Bottom Line

Infinite Gulag

Most Wanted

Run Like Hell

Classic Battle Royale

Mo’ Gulag, Mo’ Problems

Non-Stop

PewPew

Realism

Inflation Redeployment

It’s not clear exactly what all of these playlists mean, but some information is already available thanks to ‘ModernWarzone’s’ detective work. The “Run Like Hell” mode enlists a much faster circle, likely forcing players to require vehicles to stay alive. Conversely, the “Non-Stop” mode engenders a slower, but “constantly closing” circle.

Two other additions harken immediately back to Blackout’s heyday: the “Classic BR” mode has no contracts, money or loadouts while “Mo’ Gulag, Mo’ Problems” continuously allows players to hit the Gulag upon death until the final three circles—an evolved version of the nonstop redeployments featured in Blackout’s Alcatraz mode.

Proving just how varied IW intends to be with Warzone’s modes, the “Realism” playlist (featuring a minimal HUD) is a stark contrast against the sillier “PewPew,” which will feature high-damage pistols and explosive physics (like some sort of souped-up Gulag fight in broad daylight).

Last bit of new playlists for #CallOfDuty #Warzone.



• Inflation Redeployment



Also lines for extracting contracts and delivering weapons to extraction?

The last playlist leaked is “Inflation Redeployment,” which is an absolute mystery. But, with it comes “lines for extracting contracts and delivering weapons to extraction.”

There is no word yet on what these mechanics mean, but this is all a great sign for both Warzone and Modern Warfare. The community may not have been pleading for new gimmicky weapons or playlists, but diversity is the spice of life.

There's no timetable for when these modes will be introduced in the battle royale, and Infinity Ward can always add, remove, or change them at their discretion, so we'll just have to wait and see.