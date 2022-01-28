Warzone leakers claim Rebirth Island could be replaced in Season 2 launch

Warzone’s bite-sized battle royale map Rebirth Island could be on its way out as prominent Call of Duty insiders have claimed a major shakeup is on the way in Season 2.

Outside of the traditional battle royale experience on Verdansk or Caldera, Warzone players have also had access to a smaller, fast-paced variant through Rebirth Island.

With a limited lobby size of just 40 players and a considerably smaller layout, those seeking more rapid gunfights and explosive action often flock to the Rebirth playlist.

This could all be about to change, however, as “some kind of new Rebirth map” is on the way soon, according to CoD leakers Tom Henderson and TheMW2Ghost.

Advertisement

Just 13 months after Rebirth’s arrival in Warzone and the map could soon be replaced, the insiders claimed during a January 27 livestream.

“Recently, I was told this map is coming,” TheMW2Ghost said. “It’s a new map and it’s for the Warzone anniversary.”

Exact details remain unclear for now. There’s no telling of this map’s scope or its location. While the leakers remained confident in it being an original design, they admitted there’s even a small chance this launch is purely a “new themed version of [Rebirth].”

Read More: Warzone community calls for two POIs to be swapped on Caldera

All plans seem to be up in the air, with another reputable CoD leaker TheGhostOfHope adding that devs aren’t even sure if this new map will “replace or rotate with Rebirth Island.”

Advertisement

There is a possibility it’s for Warzones anniversary which would be Season 2 reloaded. I’ve personally heard Season 3 but I know that MW2Ghost teased anniversary for a new Resurgence map. https://t.co/01aEz0qJ9z — Hope (@TheGhostOfHope) January 27, 2022

Furthermore, even the launch date still appears to be in question. While Warzone’s anniversary falls on March 10, this could point towards a launch in Season 2 Reloaded. Though other sources have indicated Season 3 is a more likely bet.

With the recent delay of Season 2, now set to launch on February 14, Warzone’s anniversary falls in the second chapter of the Pacific era. We’ll just have to wait and see if this potential new map arrives during the celebration.

Various leaks have already outlined new content and even Caldera map changes on the way in Season 2. If all holds true, it’s shaping up to be one of the biggest seasonal updates yet.