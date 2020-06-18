Warzone leaker reveals Stadium could open up in Season 4

A Warzone leaker has revealed that a bunch of major changes could be coming to the game, including the expansion of the Stadium area.

As with any battle royale title, or long-standing game in general, Warzone needs to find ways to stay feeling fresh and new for its regular players, especially with how Fortnite completely changed up the BR genre with its constant bi-weekly updates.

While Warzone doesn't do updates and make changes quite so frequently, that doesn’t mean Activision and Infinity Ward don’t have big plans to expand and change up the game, as this leaker suggests.

Since the game launched, many players have questioned the point of Stadium since it’s permanently closed and takes up quite a large portion of space.

This might be changing soon though, potentially during Season 4, if leaker Geeky Pastimes has got it right this time, as he did initially when he datamined the later-changed Season 4 launch date of June 10.

Among other things, Geeky Pastimes says that he has found “something about the interior of the stadium” in the game’s files.

Of course, this could mean anything, especially since he’s not entirely sure whether it pertains to Warzone, multiplayer or a cutscene.

With Stadium currently not playing a part in the multiplayer portion of Modern Warfare, it seems easier to believe that it has more to do with Warzone, and it’s very possible that fans might finally be able to see inside of it.

6) The new cryo weapon effect sounds disgusting 7)There is something about the interior of the stadium and a train. I've no idea if these are multiplayer maps or Warzone locations or something for a cut scene... — Geeky Pastimes (@geekypastimes) June 12, 2020

Geeky Pastimes also says that there’s something to do with a train in the game’s files, and this could make sense as there are currently a set of train tracks forming a circle around the south-west side of the map.

A train would be a welcome addition to the map for many players, similar to how Apex Legends added a train in Season 3, and is something fans have actually already requested.

As mentioned, this isn’t set in stone: for all we know, Stadium could just get an internal map in multiplayer, or there might be no changes surrounding Stadium at all. We’ll just have to wait and see as the stadium progresses.