Warzone leak reportedly reveals iconic characters from BO2 & MW coming soon

Alec Mullins . Last updated: Jul 26, 2022

The leak has identified four total characters from across all of Call of Duty, specifically from Modern Warfare, Black Ops, and Ghosts, that could be arriving in Vanguard & Warzone soon.

When it comes to adding new characters to Warzone, the devs have drawn from a wideset of inspiration, but it looks the villains are finally getting their time to shine.

There’s no shortage of memorable and iconic antagonists to draw from around the franchise and it seems like Sledgehammer Games and Raven Software have done just that.

Classic Black Ops & Modern Warfare characters reportedly coming to Warzone & Vanguard

The list was first uncovered by prominent leaker Reality after the July 26 Vanguard update went became available to download.

After a quick scrub of what was added to the game, they pointed out that four Operator names stood out from the rest of the material:

Raul Menendez (Black Ops 2)

Gabriel Rorke (Ghosts)

Khaled Al Assad (Modern Warfare)

Seraph (Black Ops 3/4)

While these names were first found in the arena shooter’s files, Reality believes they’re just as likely to show up in Warzone sometime in the next few months.

“They’re all Vanguard operators that are showing up next season in all likelihood,” they said.

This would make sense as all four of them would need new character models to work in either of the new games, so building them like any other Vanguard character that’s been added to the battle royale seems a sensible option.

Neither Sledgehammer nor Raven has commented on these findings yet though so take the idea with a grain of salt. However, if it all comes true, players will get to hands-on with some of the most infamous names in all of Call of Duty for the first time ever.