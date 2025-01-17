Warzone kill streak you can’t actually use is still in the game months after being disabled

A Warzone killstreak that has been disabled for months and many players didn’t even realize exists is actually still in the game – but it’s completely unusable.

Killstreaks can be super helpful in Warzone, letting you clear rotations, take down enemies, or push for positioning, depending on what you need to do to get the win.

While the likes of the UAV, Precision Airstrike, and Cluster Strike are pretty popular across Urzikstan, Rebirth Island, and Area 99, there’s one streak that has been disabled and unusable for months: the Napalm Strike.

Article continues after ad

If you have no recollection of the Napalm Strike in Warzone, we can’t blame you, as it was disabled so quickly, but you can actually still find the streak on Rebirth Island.

How to find Napalm Strike on Rebirth Island

Activision Napalm Strike could be lethal in Warzone… if you could actually use it.

There is not really any skill involved in finding a Napalm Strike in Warzone, nor is there a trick that makes one spawn in, but they are possible to find.

Article continues after ad

When on Rebirth Island – this is not possible on Urzikstan or Area 99 – you can get a Napalm Strike from a Buy Station when you hand over a keycard.

Article continues after ad

Keycards can be collected from various locations, including Chemical Engineering, Prison, and others, right next to Buy Stations.

It’s not guaranteed by any means, and more often than not, you won’t get the Napalm Strike, but it is still possible to get it despite being disabled for months.

Unfortunately, once you get it, you can’t use the streak or even pick it up – it is essentially locked in place.

Whether this suggests that developers Raven Software are trying to test implementing it back into the game or if it’s just a straight-up mistake isn’t really clear, but it would be good to get some fresh content in the game and switch things up a little bit.