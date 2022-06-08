Warzone June 8 update patch notes: LTM Buy Station changes, audio fixes, more

Raven Software made some slight adjustments to Warzone in the June 8 update — which are sure to alleviate some slight annoyances brought up by the community.

Warzone’s June 3 update enabled High Value Loot Zones. Developers also stated in the June 3 update that they were looking into stats not tracking in the new LTM Champion of Caldera and footstep audio being heard from other players above when fighting in the Gulag.

Footstep audio issues have yet to be resolved, but stats are now officially tracking in Champion of Caldera.

Armor Boxes have been replaced by Armor Bundles at Buy Stations in Champion of Caldera. Boxes and Bundles both provided five armor plates, so it makes more sense for Bundles over Boxes in Champion of Caldera because the mode is only for solo players. Dropping an Armor Box for teammates is not required.

The update also fixed an annoying issue that caused Operation Monarch audio to still be present in the Main Menu.

Here are the full patch notes below – courtesy of Raven Software.

🛠️ A #Warzone update has gone live! Bug Fixes and a small adjustment to Champion of Caldera! The Season Three Reloaded Patch Notes have been amended: https://t.co/bSBxJupgUF pic.twitter.com/o5mNCiIekW — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) June 8, 2022

Warzone June 8 update patch notes

GAMEPLAY

Armor Boxes have been removed in favor of Armor Bundles in Champion of Caldera Buy Stations

BUG FIXES

Fixed collision issues with various elements across Caldera allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them. Fixed an issue causing stats to not track in Champion of Caldera. Fixed an issue causing Operation Monarch audio to still be present in the Main Menu (we asked some former visitors to quiet down).

We will provide an update on when footstep audio is fixed in the Gulag.