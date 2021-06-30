Warzone June 30 update nerfs C58, FARA & Nail Gun: Patch notes

Raven Software is pushing out a brand new weapons patch for Call of Duty Warzone, and it is going to fine-tune a few weapons within the game, including the FARA 83 and Nail Gun.

Season 4 of Warzone released back on June 17, and since they have done an excellent job at maintaining the game with multiple weapon patches and balance updates that fans of the game are welcoming with open arms.

Now, they have released a brand new patch for the end of June, which implements some notable nerfs to some pesky weapons players have been using frequently in Warzone.

June 30 patch notes

Announced via Twitter and later updated on their blog post with all the patch notes for Season 4, Raven has also addressed the Nail Gun with a significant nerf. This nerf sees the Nail Gun’s maximum damage range decreased by a staggering 39%.

Advertisement

As well, the new patch also sees some changes for the FARA 83 and C58, both of which received nerfs this time around.

Below is a quick overview of all the patch notes for June 30’s update.

Assault Rifles

C58 (BOCW) Recoil increased slightly

FARA 83 (BOCW) Recoil increased slightly



Submachine Guns

Nail Gun (BOCW) Maximum Damage range decreased by 39%



As well, they have explained the following as to why they have nerfed the Nail Gun so drastically.

“The Nail Gun (BOCW) is and was meant to be a lethal, highly-mobile, short-range dominator. However, its Maximum Damage range far exceeded the lethal range of Shotguns, which it is intended to contest. The Nail Gun’s (BOCW) generous range and mobility allowed it to consistently dispatch foes at the same speed or faster than Shotguns at almost twice their effective range. While the Nail Gun’s (BOCW) pick rate has remained relatively low, we believe it would have been much higher were it more easily accessible.”

Advertisement

This patch should stir up the usage of the Nail Gun significantly, and we don’t know how extreme the recoil changes are to the FARA 83 and C58 just yet, so we will have to wait and see if it an immense difference.