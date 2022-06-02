Warzone June 2 update patch notes: STG & H4 Blixen nerfs, Restock changes, more

A new Warzone Season 3 Reloaded patch adds a new LTM, changes to Perks, adjustments to Radar Jammer, and more.

Raven Software has listened to community input and addressed many of the main concerns from players in a new June 2 Warzone patch.

Concerns were raised over how overpowered Radio Jammers became on Rebirth Island so the patch reduced the spawn rate of the Radar Jammer Field Upgrade on Rebirth Island.

There is now an updated description for the Serpentine Perk to explain that the damage reduction only affects base health.

The throwing knife was made a one-hit down in Season 3 Reloaded update, but the Throwing Knife upper torso damage has decreased down to 200 from 300.

Warzone June 2 update patch notes

Some fans argued that Vanguard Assault rifles such as the STG were too overpowered so max damage for Vangaurd Assault Rifles was decreased to 27.9 meters, down from 30.1 meters. Read the full patch notes below.

Champion of Caldera

Modes

Up to 150 Players. A single, continuously closing circle. One winner.

Read more information about this new mode here.

Gameplay

Recon Drone Field Upgrades have been removed from Underground Transit System loot.

Reduced the spawn rate of Radar Jammer Field Upgrade on Rebirth Island.

» Perks «



Serpentine Updated description text to better represent behavior of damage reduction.

Restock Recharge Time increased to 30 seconds, up from 25 seconds



» Lethal Equipment «



Throwing Knife Upper Torso Damage decreased to 200, down from 300



Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue causing unintended delays following certain actions while using the H4 Blixen (VG).

Fixed an issue causing the “Wakizashi” Camo Challenge to not track progress.

Fixed various issues with the Squad Total Cash counter such as it 1) including the cash of a Player who has left the match and 2) not behaving correctly when Players are in the Gulag.

Fixed an issue causing unintended visuals during the Caldera Infil cinematic.

Fixed an issue causing the Buy Station UI to sometimes prompt the Player to confirm their choice.

Weapons

» Assault Rifles «



Assault Rifle Alpha (VG) Max Damage Range decreased to 27.9 meters, down from 30.1 meters



NZ-41 (VG) Max Damage decreased to 37, down from 40 Min Damage increased to 34, up from 32 Recoil deviation decreased Recoil intensity decreased Muzzle Velocity increased by 10% 8mm Klauser 40 Round Mags Damage Range Penalty decreased to -10%, down from -20% Damage Penalty has been removed Fire Scaler has been removed 6.5mm Sakura 50 Round Mags Damage Penalty has been removed Fire Scaler decreased to 5%, down from 12%



» Submachine Guns «

