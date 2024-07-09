Warzone July 9 update patch notes: COR-45 exploit, Tac Sprint Boots spawn increase, more

Warzone developers shared patch notes for the July 2 update, which features a COR-45 exploit fix, Tac Sprint Boots spawn adjustments, and more.

The latest Call of Duty: Warzone update tackles a few issues and fixes a couple of noteworthy exploits. One bug addressed in the July 9 patch should ensure players no longer get stuck while loading the Main Menu, for example.

Additionally, players who explore bunkers will find the number of Tac Sprint Boots that spawn has increased from one to three.

Warzone developers have also axed the COR-45 exploit that previously let players take advantage of faster fire rates when using “non-standard input methods.”

This isn’t the first time in recent memory that developers have issued a fix for the COR-45 handgun, either. A similar adjustment for the same fire rate glitch went live about two months ago on May 14.

Call of Duty: Warzone’s July 2 release notes read as follows (via Activision):

Global

Stability and Performance

Addressed an issue causing some players to become stuck loading the Main Menu.

Customization

Addressed an exploit involving the Showcase allowing players to equip unearned items.

Warzone

Gameplay

Tac Sprint Boots Increased the number of Tac Sprint Boots that spawn in bunkers to 3, up from 1. 1 set of boots in the chest in the treasury room. 2 sets of boots in the first bunker room, before the treasury room.



Weapons

COR-45 Addressed an exploit allowing a faster fire rate than intended using non-standard input methods.



Call of Duty: Warzone July 9 update has gone live across all platforms.