Warzone July 21 update: C58 4x nerf & Infinite Dead Silence glitch fix – patch notes

Raven Software has rolled out a new update to Warzone on July 21, fixing some major bugs affecting weapons, as well as the Dead Silence field upgrade.

One of the headline fixes is to repair the broken 4x sight on the C58 assault rifle, which was giving it a reduced recoil pattern – making it even powerful than it already is as one of the most popular ARs.

Also included is a fix for a very overpowered exploit, allowing players to essentially have infinite Dead Silence. Dead Silence is strong enough already, so this was an important fix for the devs to roll out efficiently.

One slightly surprising change is the temporary removal of the offensive chat option in the report menu. Raven says that this has been changed purely due to a bug that needs to be fixed.

🛠️A #Warzone update is going live now! Includes Bug Fixes for the C58 (BOCW) Royal & Kross 4x Optic recoil, infinite Dead Silence, and more. The Season Four Reloaded patch notes have been amended (see July 21st): pic.twitter.com/Gs7p4fzmoM — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) July 21, 2021

This is only a minor update, so outside of these changes, the patch notes include a bug fix for the sentry gun, and the ‘flavor text’ on Blueprints.

Warzone July 21 patch notes