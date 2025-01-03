Warzone Jan 3 update patch notes: Movement buffs & Wildcard changes

Warzone has received a January 3 update to give some alterations to the mode ahead of Season 2. It’s a light update, but there are some improvements in store.

The Warzone development team has its hands full to restore lost faith from community members. In December, the battle royale lost over 102,000 players, or 32.6% of its playerbase.

Raven Software read the writing on the wall and promised more measures to crack down on cheating in a future update, along with performance, game stability, and fluidity fixes.

In November, JGOD revealed that a few Perks didn’t work as expected, so the devs also confirmed that they will look to rebalancing Perks. Howeverm none of those changes were included in this update, either.

The highlights of this update are faster mantling speed and the ability to open doors while sprinting. This may come as disappointing news to fans who expected more, but let’s take a look at everything else that changed.

Activision

Here are the complete patch notes for the most recent Warzone update. Raven Software warned that some players may see their Operator selections and Operator customizations reset after this update.

Modes

Squid Game — Call of Duty: Warzone [Urzikstan] NEW LIMITED-TIME

Squad up and compete in a rotating series of challenges on Urzikstan that will see only the most hardened competitors emerge victorious. At the end of each round, underperforming squads will be eliminated. Keep your eyes peeled: at any time, a new challenge may trigger a round of Red Light, Green Light. You know what to do.

Movement

All mantle speeds have been increased.

Doors can now be opened and closed while sprinting.

Wildcards

Battle Ready: Replaced the regular UAV with a Supply UAV (The text description will remain incorrect until Season 02)

The power of the Battle Ready Wildcard has been evident throughout Season 01, providing a constant uptime of Advanced UAVs for coordinated teams. We’re making a change today that removes the UAV, and swaps it out for a Supply UAV and Utility Box. Moving its role into more of a sustain-oriented Wildcard, not a recon advantage on your enemies.

Weapons

Cleaver Melee weapon now available via Event rewards.

Bug fixes