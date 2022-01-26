Warzone Jan 26 update patch notes: Buy Stations freezing & Xbox fixes

Raven Software has rolled out a new Warzone update on January 26, targetting a number of issues – from Buy Stations freezing to problems on Xbox consoles.

The game’s developers have moved to change a number of things in their battle royale title. Following an investigation into players still freezing on the map, it appears they’re working swiftly to resolve it.

After the patch was confirmed, they said on Twitter: “Major improvements have been made to reduce the frequency at which Players freeze while accessing the Buy Stations.

“Please note that we are still seeing instances of this issue. Thank you for your patience while we continue our investigation.”

Nevertheless, there are a number of changes players will notice, after they have downloaded the update.

The full patch notes can be seen below, with a total of nine fixes across the board.

Warzone January 26 update – full patch notes

Bug Fixes

Fixed collision issues with various elements across Caldera allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed an issue causing instability when typing non-ASCII characters (eg: ©, ®, ™, ∅).

Fixed an additional issue causing the menu screen to flicker.

Fixed an issue allowing Players to respawn via buy back with part of their original Loadout.

Fixed an issue causing additional placeholder images to appear in various Store Bundle previews and/or purchases.

Fixed an issue causing live matches to crash.

Fixed an issue causing Players to fall into a bottomless pit of despair when attempting to take a dip in the pool.

Fixed an issue causing the second Loadout Public Event to not occur in core Battle Royale modes.

Xbox improvements

Fixed an issue causing instability when pressing the Xbox home button twice while in-game.

A number of other tickets have been posted on the official Warzone Trello board, including invisible skins and issues related to Invert Mouse Look on PC.