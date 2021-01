Warzone Jan 13 update nerfs DMR, Type 63, Mac-10 blueprint and Diamatti: Patch Notes - Dexerto

A new update is going live in Warzone to nerf some of the most broken guns in the game, including the DMR, Type 63, Diammattis, and to fix the broken Mac-10 blueprint.

Players have been waiting eagerly for updates to these weapons in Warzone as they’ve been running riot since the Black Ops Cold War integration.

Update: Shortly after posting the patch notes on their official Twitter, Raven Software deleted the Tweet. It’s unclear if this means the update has been delayed, or if there was possibly a mistake in the notes.

Check out the full notes below from before the deletion, for all changes to the weapons, and a fix for the infinite stim glitch.

Warzone January 13 patch notes:

๐๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ž๐ฉ๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ญs

๐†๐š๐ฅ๐ฅ๐š๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ (๐Œ๐š๐œ-๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ)

โ€“ All stats updated to match base Mac-10

๐–๐ž๐š๐ฉ๐จ๐ง๐ฌ

๐ƒ๐Œ๐‘ ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ’

โ€ข Bullet penetration reduced from sniper to AR

โ€ข Damage falloff ranges decreased

โ€“ 55 damage before / 48 damage after 750 units (down 70% from 2500 units)

โ€ข Recoil increased

โ€“ Increased moderately for second and third bullet

โ€“ Increased slightly for subsequent bullets

โ€ข Locational damage multipliers adjusted

โ€“ Headshot now does less than 100 damage after 750 units

โ€“ Lower torso reduced from 1.1 to 1.01 (~8%)

๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž ๐Ÿ”๐Ÿ‘

โ€ข Bullet penetration reduced from sniper to AR

โ€ข Damage falloff ranges decreased

โ€“ 60 damage before / 45 damage after 900 units (down 55% from 2000 units)

๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐ฌ๐ญ ๐๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐จ๐ฅ

โ€ข Max damage reduced from 45 to 40 (~11%)

๐€๐ญ๐ญ๐š๐œ๐ก๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ

๐ƒ๐Œ๐‘ ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ’

โ€ข Front Grip

โ€“ Vertical recoil reduction removed

โ€“ Horizontal recoil reduction increased from 20% to 30%

โ€ข Field Agent Foregrip

โ€“ Vertical recoil reduction decreased from 35% to 25%

โ€“ Horizontal recoil reduction increased from 35% to 30%

๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž ๐Ÿ”๐Ÿ‘

โ€ข Front Grip

โ€“ Vertical recoil reduction removed

โ€“ Horizontal recoil reduction increased from 20% to 30%

โ€ข Spetsnaz Ergonomic Grip

โ€“ Vertical recoil reduction decreased from 45% to 30%

โ€“ Horizontal recoil reduction decreased from 45% to 40%

๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐ฌ๐ญ ๐๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐จ๐ฅ

โ€ข Akimbo

โ€“ All location damage multipliers set to 1

๐“๐š๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐„๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ

โ€ข Player no longer gets infinite tactical equipment (Stim) when dropping their weapons while cooking a grenade

๐‚๐ก๐š๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ž๐ง๐ ๐ž๐ฌ

โ€ข Seasonal Challenges fixed to appear/track as intended