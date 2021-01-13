Warzone Jan 13 update nerfs DMR, Type 63, Mac-10 blueprint and Diamatti: Patch Notes - Dexerto

A new update is going live in Warzone to nerf some of the most broken guns in the game, including the DMR, Type 63, Diammattis, and to fix the broken Mac-10 blueprint.

Players have been waiting eagerly for updates to these weapons in Warzone as they’ve been running riot since the Black Ops Cold War integration.

Update: Shortly after posting the patch notes on their official Twitter, Raven Software deleted the Tweet. It’s unclear if this means the update has been delayed, or if there was possibly a mistake in the notes.

Check out the full notes below from before the deletion, for all changes to the weapons, and a fix for the infinite stim glitch.

Warzone January 13 patch notes:

𝐁𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭s

𝐆𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲 (𝐌𝐚𝐜-𝟏𝟎)

– All stats updated to match base Mac-10

𝐖𝐞𝐚𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐬

𝐃𝐌𝐑 𝟏𝟒

• Bullet penetration reduced from sniper to AR

• Damage falloff ranges decreased

– 55 damage before / 48 damage after 750 units (down 70% from 2500 units)

• Recoil increased

– Increased moderately for second and third bullet

– Increased slightly for subsequent bullets

• Locational damage multipliers adjusted

– Headshot now does less than 100 damage after 750 units

– Lower torso reduced from 1.1 to 1.01 (~8%)

𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝟔𝟑

• Bullet penetration reduced from sniper to AR

• Damage falloff ranges decreased

– 60 damage before / 45 damage after 900 units (down 55% from 2000 units)

𝐁𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐥

• Max damage reduced from 45 to 40 (~11%)

𝐀𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬

𝐃𝐌𝐑 𝟏𝟒

• Front Grip

– Vertical recoil reduction removed

– Horizontal recoil reduction increased from 20% to 30%

• Field Agent Foregrip

– Vertical recoil reduction decreased from 35% to 25%

– Horizontal recoil reduction increased from 35% to 30%

𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝟔𝟑

• Front Grip

– Vertical recoil reduction removed

– Horizontal recoil reduction increased from 20% to 30%

• Spetsnaz Ergonomic Grip

– Vertical recoil reduction decreased from 45% to 30%

– Horizontal recoil reduction decreased from 45% to 40%

𝐁𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐥

• Akimbo

– All location damage multipliers set to 1

𝐓𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭

• Player no longer gets infinite tactical equipment (Stim) when dropping their weapons while cooking a grenade

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬

• Seasonal Challenges fixed to appear/track as intended