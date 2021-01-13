Warzone Jan 13 update nerfs DMR, Type 63, Mac-10 blueprint and Diamatti: Patch Notes - Dexerto

A new update is going live in Warzone to nerf some of the most broken guns in the game, including the DMR, Type 63, Diammattis, and to fix the broken Mac-10 blueprint.
Players have been waiting eagerly for updates to these weapons in Warzone as they’ve been running riot since the Black Ops Cold War integration.
Update: Shortly after posting the patch notes on their official Twitter, Raven Software deleted the Tweet. It’s unclear if this means the update has been delayed, or if there was possibly a mistake in the notes.
Check out the full notes below from before the deletion, for all changes to the weapons, and a fix for the infinite stim glitch.
Warzone January 13 patch notes:
𝐁𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭s
𝐆𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲 (𝐌𝐚𝐜-𝟏𝟎)
– All stats updated to match base Mac-10
𝐖𝐞𝐚𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐬
𝐃𝐌𝐑 𝟏𝟒
• Bullet penetration reduced from sniper to AR
• Damage falloff ranges decreased
– 55 damage before / 48 damage after 750 units (down 70% from 2500 units)
• Recoil increased
– Increased moderately for second and third bullet
– Increased slightly for subsequent bullets
• Locational damage multipliers adjusted
– Headshot now does less than 100 damage after 750 units
– Lower torso reduced from 1.1 to 1.01 (~8%)
𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝟔𝟑
• Bullet penetration reduced from sniper to AR
• Damage falloff ranges decreased
– 60 damage before / 45 damage after 900 units (down 55% from 2000 units)
𝐁𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐥
• Max damage reduced from 45 to 40 (~11%)
𝐀𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬
𝐃𝐌𝐑 𝟏𝟒
• Front Grip
– Vertical recoil reduction removed
– Horizontal recoil reduction increased from 20% to 30%
• Field Agent Foregrip
– Vertical recoil reduction decreased from 35% to 25%
– Horizontal recoil reduction increased from 35% to 30%
𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝟔𝟑
• Front Grip
– Vertical recoil reduction removed
– Horizontal recoil reduction increased from 20% to 30%
• Spetsnaz Ergonomic Grip
– Vertical recoil reduction decreased from 45% to 30%
– Horizontal recoil reduction decreased from 45% to 40%
𝐁𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐥
• Akimbo
– All location damage multipliers set to 1
𝐓𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭
• Player no longer gets infinite tactical equipment (Stim) when dropping their weapons while cooking a grenade
𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬
• Seasonal Challenges fixed to appear/track as intended