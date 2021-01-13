 Warzone Jan 13 update nerfs DMR, Type 63, Mac-10 blueprint and Diamatti: Patch Notes - Dexerto
Warzone Jan 13 update nerfs DMR, Type 63, Mac-10 blueprint and Diamatti: Patch Notes

Published: 13/Jan/2021 15:21 Updated: 13/Jan/2021 15:30

by Calum Patterson
call of duty warzone dmr 14 mac 10 diamattis type 63 nerfs
Activision

A new update is going live in Warzone to nerf some of the most broken guns in the game, including the DMR, Type 63, Diammattis, and to fix the broken Mac-10 blueprint.

Players have been waiting eagerly for updates to these weapons in Warzone as they’ve been running riot since the Black Ops Cold War integration.

Update: Shortly after posting the patch notes on their official Twitter, Raven Software deleted the Tweet. It’s unclear if this means the update has been delayed, or if there was possibly a mistake in the notes.

Check out the full notes below from before the deletion, for all changes to the weapons, and a fix for the infinite stim glitch.

Warzone cold war guns replace DMR

Warzone January 13 patch notes:

𝐁𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭s

𝐆𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲 (𝐌𝐚𝐜-𝟏𝟎)
– All stats updated to match base Mac-10

𝐖𝐞𝐚𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐬

𝐃𝐌𝐑 𝟏𝟒

• Bullet penetration reduced from sniper to AR

• Damage falloff ranges decreased
– 55 damage before / 48 damage after 750 units (down 70% from 2500 units)

• Recoil increased
– Increased moderately for second and third bullet
– Increased slightly for subsequent bullets

• Locational damage multipliers adjusted
– Headshot now does less than 100 damage after 750 units
– Lower torso reduced from 1.1 to 1.01 (~8%)

𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝟔𝟑

• Bullet penetration reduced from sniper to AR

• Damage falloff ranges decreased
– 60 damage before / 45 damage after 900 units (down 55% from 2000 units)

𝐁𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐥

• Max damage reduced from 45 to 40 (~11%)

𝐀𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬

𝐃𝐌𝐑 𝟏𝟒

• Front Grip
– Vertical recoil reduction removed
– Horizontal recoil reduction increased from 20% to 30%

• Field Agent Foregrip
– Vertical recoil reduction decreased from 35% to 25%
– Horizontal recoil reduction increased from 35% to 30%

𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝟔𝟑

• Front Grip
– Vertical recoil reduction removed
– Horizontal recoil reduction increased from 20% to 30%

• Spetsnaz Ergonomic Grip
– Vertical recoil reduction decreased from 45% to 30%
– Horizontal recoil reduction decreased from 45% to 40%

𝐁𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐥

• Akimbo
– All location damage multipliers set to 1

𝐓𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭

• Player no longer gets infinite tactical equipment (Stim) when dropping their weapons while cooking a grenade

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬

• Seasonal Challenges fixed to appear/track as intended

Treyarch dev finally confirms Ranked Play coming to Black Ops Cold War

Published: 13/Jan/2021 10:15 Updated: 13/Jan/2021 10:24

by Jacob Hale
Activision

A Treyarch developer has finally confirmed that Ranked Play will be coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War — but players still believe there’s a lot to be desired from the confirmation.

Ranked Play has been a constant thorn in the side of Call of Duty players and developers over the years. Competitive players beg for it every year and, while there’s always some variation of a competitive playlist, it rarely lives up to expectations.

Treyarch, though, have always provided it, be it League Play from Black Ops 2 and 4 or Arena from Black Ops 3.

That said, while we can always expect them to provide a competitive option for players — as outlined by David Vonderhaar back in October before the game released — many fans have been disappointed by both the lack of Ranked Play and the lack of communication regarding it so far.

black ops cold war stitch operator on raid
Activision
Season 1 saw competitive classic map Raid return, and now players want to duke it out in a Ranked mode.

While the competitive mode has finally been confirmed by a dev, it’s not exactly the promising answer players would have expected.

In a Reddit post asking whether ranked play will even be a thing, with the original poster asking for “something meaningful to grind,” Treyarch’s community manager Josh ‘Foxhound’ Torres gave confirmation.

“Yes, Ranked Play will be a thing, ” he said, before dealing a bit of a blow to the community: “I currently don’t have a timetable to share with you, however.”

ranked play bocw confirmed reddit comment
Reddit
The Treyarch community manager confirmed Ranked Play is coming.

To many, the lack of a Ranked Play mode this late into the game is cause for concern. This is a sentiment echoed by even the likes of OpTic Chicago’s Seth ‘Scump’ Abner, who called out the lack of a competitive mode way back when the game first launched in November.

So, this is the first official confirmation we have that Ranked Play will be coming to Black Ops Cold War, but players are still concerned at how late it is arriving as well as the lack of communication.

It’s worth noting that this does match the timeline set by Black Ops 4, in which League Play arrived on February 21, 2019, but at the time this was heralded as a disappointment by competitive players, many of whom will be hoping it arrives in BOCW much sooner.