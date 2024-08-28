Warzone patch adds JAK Deathmarch Aftermarket Part but you can’t use it yet

Call of Duty: Warzone’s August 28 update has already disabled the new JAK Deathmarch Aftermarket Part.

A Warzone Season 5 update was meant to introduce the Jak Deathmarch Conversion Kit to the game, specifically for the BAL-27 assault rifle.

While the popular battle royale’s Wednesday, August 28 patch did indeed add the aftermarket part, players will find they cannot use it as of yet. In patch notes, Activision confirmed the following: “Due to an issue, the JAK Deathmarch has been disabled.”

Article continues after ad

This means the Conversion Kit will be temporarily unavailable. At the time of writing, though, developers have not clarified when Call of Duty users can expect it to enter the experience in full.

What’s special about this particular Aftermarket Part is that it replaces regular ammunition with high-voltage power cells. It also exchanges the assault rifle’s usual barrel for a photonic scatter barrel.

When all is said and done, this kit sees the BAL-27 rifle firing laser blasts for deadly short-range attacks.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Activision The JAK Deathmarch completely overhauls the BAL-27

Despite Activision temporarily removing Warzone’s JAK Deathmarch from play, users can still unlock it in-game through a series of Week 6 challenges.

Warzone players who want to eventually turn their BAL-27 into a laser-firing weapon will need to complete at least five of the Week 6 challenges. Notably, a few of the tasks include finishing 15 Contracts, getting 5 Operator Kills or Kill Assists, and opening 20 Loot Caches in the North, West, East, or South Regions.

Patch notes for Call of Duty: Warzone’s August 28 update also noted that developers have disabled C4 in Ranked Play matches.

Article continues after ad

The release notes additionally outline a host of bug fixes, one of which addresses an issue that briefly allowed players to duplicate most items, including Gas Masks and even Precision Airstrike Killstreaks.