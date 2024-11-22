Warzone is “unplayable” on Steam but Black Ops 6 fans aren’t having issues elsewhere

Warzone fans believe the battle royale is “unplayable” on Steam after a new Black Ops 6 update. However, other players aren’t having the same issues on other platforms.

Over the last few years, Warzone has become a solid meeting point for a number of Call of Duty titles. Weapons from at least two games get to face off and look to claim superiority in the meta.

However, the Black Ops 6 integration with Warzone hasn’t quite gone according to plan. Despite the new game having the omnimovement system for, well, better movement, the battle royale has felt more sluggish than ever before. Plus, we still have Urzikstan as the main map, a location that wasn’t built with the new movement system in mind.

Warzone performance is lacking on Steam

Now, Steam users believe that you’re doing yourself a disservice playing on the platform versus console or BattleNet.

“I tried playing the new Warzone with the Omnimovement update on Steam. I got around 120fps with A 4070S And 7800X3Dm” Redditor Deathless729 reported. “I also played the Multiplayer through Xbox app and got around 200-240 there.

“I felt 120 fps was super low, and it even felt WAAY less than 120, it was supper stuttery. So I found videos showing Steam vs Xbox & BattleNet. You get 50% FPS on Steam in the latest Warzone update.”

It isn’t just a one-off case, though, as other players reported similar issues. “I just tried a Warzone game on Steam, 40 fps on an RTX 3060 i5 11400f, low everything,” another noted.

“I think these issues are also starting to bleed into multiplayer as well. My FPS has dropped by like 50-60 frames in the last week alone,” commented another. “Yeah can confirm for me, 80-90 FPS hard locked. No matter what settings changed. Went and installed it on BattleNet, 150-160 FPS easily,” another added.

Dexerto / Activision Warzone Season 1 brings all the weapons and systems from BO6.

Some players have suggested that recent updates to Steam, giving players the ability to record in-game clips may have broken something.

However, others suspect that the anti-cheat is also creating some of the problems.

It remains to be seen if the devs will acknowledge the Steam-specific problem. Hopefully, it gets ironed out before long.