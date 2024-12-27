Warzone invisible player glitch “proves” aim assist is OP and players are not happy

Call of Duty Warzone players are venting their frustration over the power of aim assist, after clips featuring invisible players were shared.

Aim assist has been in Call of Duty for over a decade, but the controller-only feature has come under scrutiny in the last few years.

While the responsiveness of CoD’s aim assist hasn’t changed, controllers, TVs, and monitors have become more responsive, making aim-assist stronger than ever.

Now, some argue that aim assist is so strong you don’t even need to see the enemies you’re shooting to kill them, after a player shared a clip of them winning in Warzone’s gulag against an invisible player.

Article continues after ad

CoD’s aim-assist is so strong you don’t need to see enemies

Activision

On December 26, a Warzone player posted a clip showing them fighting an invisible player in the Gulag, however, the following discussion was full of shock at how they could easily kill the invisible player thanks to the game’s strong aim assist.

Article continues after ad

One player replied to the clip “This is unintentionally the best video that shows how ridiculous aim assist is. You don’t even need to see people.” Another player said, “it’s f**king disgusting how broken it is.”

Article continues after ad

This is one of the more extreme examples of the strength of aim assist, but there have been other examples from Warzone players showing the same thing.

On November 22 a Warzone player posted a video to Reddit of them playing the game with a piece of cardboard stuck to the middle of their screen. Despite that, thanks to the aim assist they were easily winning gunfights.

The outcry against has increased since console-to-PC crossplay was introduced in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019), as mouse and keyboard players don’t get the same help.

Article continues after ad

Players are going as far as to say that the strength of aim assist is making the cheating problem in Call of Duty worse because players can’t tell the difference between someone with a sticky aim hack or someone on a controller.

Article continues after ad

Call of Duty’s aim assist may be the strongest it has ever been, but the cheating problem in Warzone and Black Ops 6 needs to be sorted out first before any input adjustments can be made.