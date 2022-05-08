Warzone HDR TikTok loadout could replace the Kar98k after Season 3 nerfs

This HDR loadout from TikTok has made a huge splash in Warzone after the Kar98k saw a significant nerf in the Season 3 Classified Arms update. If you’re looking to get back to collecting one-shot kills in a hurry, this is the right build for you.

It’s no secret that just about every Sniper Rifle saw a nerf in the Season 3 update. Between damage ranges getting dropped and certain guns losing their one-shot potential altogether, fans have had a tough time replacing their old favorites.

So far the ZRG has been the most popular new choice, but this HDR will absolutely give that Cold War build a run for its money thanks to a nearly unrecognizable ADS speed.

TikTok’s Warzone HDR loadout

The HDR was a meta choice for a time back in the early days of the game, but as gameplay got faster, a slower scope-in speed always kept it struggling to make it back to the top.

It’s still not quite as fast as the old Kar98k setup but the difference is minimal when fighting at medium-to-long ranges.

As you might expect, up-close gunfights are still the bane of this gun’s existence, so it’s important to be prepared to handle that.

That means you’ll likely need to run an SMG as your secondary if you want to maximize loadout efficiency, but there are plenty of options keep to you safe on that front this season.

There is still time for the meta to shake up before Season 3 Reloaded arrives later this summer, but for now, enjoy picking off unsuspecting enemies with one of Warzone’s most reliable guns.