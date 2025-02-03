Warzone has a new fastest-killing Assault Rifle after XM4 nerf

The XM4 has been the best weapon in Warzone for weeks, but after a second nerf in a matter of days, there’s a surprising Assault Rifle with a ridiculous TTK primed to take its place at the top of the meta.

Warzone Season 2 shook up the meta in a number of ways. Not only were there plenty of buffs and nerfs to the existing roster of guns but new options like the Cypher 091 and Feng 82 were also thrown into the mix.

Article continues after ad

Despite all of this, the XM4 continued to dominate, just like it had for much of Season 1. In response to this, the devs doubled down with a second nerf in the January 31 update, blowing the meta wide open for the first time in weeks.

This might have left you wondering which long-range weapon to switch to going forward. Luckily, there’s an underrated AR that smokes every other gun in its class when it comes to TTK — the Goblin Mk2.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Goblin Mk2 “melts” the competition with rapid TTK

Warzone expert WhosImmortal highlighted the Goblin in his February 2 video, where he compared its stats to the other best long-range weapons in the game. The results were clear as day, with the Assault Rifle coming out on top against the AK-74, XM4, and AS Val.

The Goblin can kill in around 650ms all the way up to 40 meters, which is nearly 100ms faster than its closest competitor, the Val. It continues to dominate at longer distances too, with only the AK-74 matching it up to around 70 meters, before the Goblin retakes the top spot.

Article continues after ad

“This thing absolutely melts,” said WhosImmortal while comparing the stats. “It just feels so insane in some gunfights, you just know the other guy had no chance of beating because of how fast this TTK is.”

The YouTuber also shared his recommended build for the Goblin Mk2, to get the most out of its impressive damage:

Article continues after ad

Optic : Wilus 3X

: Wilus 3X Muzzle : Suppressor

: Suppressor Barrel : Reinforced Barrel

: Reinforced Barrel Magazine : Extended Mag II

: Extended Mag II Fire Mod: Rapid Fire

Although this build outguns the other meta weapons on paper, it does come with a slight drawback. While the likes of the XM4 and AK-74 are fully automatic, the Goblin has a semi-auto fire rate, meaning you’ll need to have a fast trigger finger if you want to achieve its fastest TTK.

Article continues after ad

This raises the skill gap significantly, as a few missed shots can be the difference between life and death, and you don’t have the luxury of being able to spray and pray. However, once you master it and start landing shots consistently, there’s nothing else that can compete.

We recommend you pair it with an SMG to cover you in shorter-range encounters as well. The Jackal PDW remains a dominant pick in Season 2, while the new PPSh-41 has a crazy fire rate that can delete enemies up close.