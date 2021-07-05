Warzone hackers coming to console: Anti-cheat watchdog warns hacks are evolving

An anti-cheat watchdog is warning that the next generation of console cheats will only lead to more frustration for players and developers alike in Warzone and other games.

Hacks have been plaguing Warzone for a long time, with shameless aimbotters even streaming their cheats on Twitch for all to see. Now, things could be getting a lot worse with new console cheats becoming more and more popular.

Vanguard anti-cheat analyst GamerDoc used his Anti-cheat Police Department Twitter account to spread the word about a new wave of hacks making their way to the market specifically designed for console.

While console cheats aren’t exactly new, they’re a lot rarer than their PC counterparts (and typically limited to just Cronus Zen hardware), which have become a major issue in just about every game you can think of.

Ladies and gentlemen, I present you the next generation of cheating now available on console, and has been for a while but lately its been becoming more popular and more of a trend, consoles are no longer a safe space to play your games legit anymore pic.twitter.com/iEQzPVFf1h — Anti-Cheat Police Department 🕵️ (@AntiCheatPD) July 5, 2021

“Ladies and gentlemen, I present you the next generation of cheating now available on console,” GamerDoc said while posting a video showing off the hacks in action. “Consoles are no longer a safe space to play your games legit anymore.”

Games like Warzone feature crossplay, so console players have the ability to disable it if they don’t want to deal with PC cheaters. But now, the problem has spread to console games too, meaning no one is off limits.

“The cheat uses machine learning and sends input to your controller whenever it sees a valid target, this is aim assist but more amplified without you even needing to do anything all you have to do is aim in the general area and the machine will do the work for you,” he further explained. “Secondary machine the inputs are spoofed to the controller as if were a human touching it.”

Is this detectable? yes, but it will be a pain for the developers to detect this it will certainly not be an easy job to detect these types of cheats, this already exists on PC but now is available in console — Anti-Cheat Police Department 🕵️ (@AntiCheatPD) July 5, 2021

What makes things worse is how difficult GamerDoc says this will be for developers to detect, meaning a lot more time and resources will need to go into countering these console-specific problems.

Speaking with Dexerto, GamerDoc noted how it wasn’t just Warzone that was in trouble, but literally any game as the hacks “can be used for any game that supports a controller.”

“I just wanna raise awareness that consoles are not exempt from cheats,” he said. “It’s stupid that anybody thinks [they are].”

With CoD 2021, Halo Infinite and Battlefield 2042 right around the corner, developers should be prepared to tackle these cheats head-on.