Warzone guru WhosImmortal’s “most overpowered” loadout doesn’t need Overkill

Overkill is comfortably Warzone’s most popular Perk and the majority of meta setups rely on having two Primary weapons on hand. However, CoD expert WhosImmortal has revealed his “most overpowered” loadout yet, and there’s no Overkill in sight.

Warzone Season 3 is rapidly approaching the midway point, and players are still working tirelessly to discover the perfect loadout for Caldera. With weapons from three different CoD entries to choose from, players really are spoiled for choice.

When it comes to Perks, though, most meta loadouts feature the same handful of options thanks to the handy bonuses there offer. The most popular is Overkill, giving players the chance to run two Primary weapons at once.

However, Warzone guru Whoimmortal has shown off the loadout he believes to be the most “overpowered” in the game right now, and it surprisingly doesn’t have Overkill selected.

WhosImmortal’s best Warzone loadout

WhosImmortal broke down the loadout in his May 23 video, where he started with an STG44 build. Then, he equipped the Cold Blooded, Restock, and Amped perks, so he finished off his loadout with the AMP 63 as his Secondary.

He compared the Vanguard Assault Rifle’s stats to other options in its class and found that its TTK could compete with any of them, but the STG44’s lack of recoil makes it the easiest to use.

“Your realistic and your practical TTK is actually going to be far better than with the FARA, with the XM4, with the AK-47,” he explained.

Check out his STG44 setup below:

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: VDD 760mm 05B

VDD 760mm 05B Optic: G16 2.5x scope

G16 2.5x scope Stock: VDD 27 Precision

VDD 27 Precision Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 60 Round Mags

7.62 Gorenko 60 Round Mags Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Proficiency: Nerves of Steel

Nerves of Steel Kit: Fully Loaded

While the STG44 tends to be paired with a close-range primary like the Welgun or Owen Gun, WhosImmortal decided to run the AMP 63 Machine Pistol from BOCW in Warzone, calling his build a “pocket SMG.”

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 6.4″ Task Force

6.4″ Task Force Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

Tiger Team Spotlight Ammunition: STANAG 30 Rnd

STANAG 30 Rnd Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

WhosImmortal justified his choice to use the AMP, saying that freeing up that extra Perk is invaluable in-game: “It gives me the ability to run Restock or Tempered right off the [bat] if I wanted to. Rather than having to wait for that second loadout.”

“It’s just immediate gunplay, immediate engagement that you can then push because you don’t have to wait around to get these other Perks,” he continued.

If you were skeptical about sacrificing one of your primary guns in favor of grabbing Perks early, WhosImmortal went on to use this layout to break his personal kill record with 33 eliminations.

So, perhaps you should consider shaking up your strategy with Warzone Season 3 Reloaded kicking off soon.