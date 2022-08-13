Warzone guru unveils STG-44 loadout that replaces KG M40 as Season 4 meta AR

Warzone guru and content creator IceManIsaac has unveiled his Season 4 STG-44 loadout, claiming it outperforms the meta KG M40 and is back with a “vengeance” following recent updates.

Warzone’s recent weapon balancing patches have done exactly what they were intended to – mixed up the meta in such a way that the long-dominant NZ-41 is no longer at the top of the tree.

While the KG M40 was among the weapons nerfed on August 3, it was not hit quite as hard as the NZ-41 or Kilo 141. As such, it remains incredibly popular and among the best weapons in the CoD battle royale.

However, according to Warzone expert and YouTuber IceManIsaac, it’s actually outperformed in every way by a once-dominant Vanguard AR that’s “back with vengeance” in Season 4 Reloaded.

STG-44 better than meta KG M40 in Warzone Season 4

“I totally forgot about this weapon being viable,” he said. “It is the STG. It is back… The STG is line-on-line with the KG, killing pretty much the exact same time and it actually kills a little bit faster [at some ranges].”

It further outperforms the KG M40 when headshots are factored in but, a look at the stats shows the real power of the STG-44 lies in its handling.

An ADS speed of 298ms compares to the KG’s 536ms, meaning the meta AR actually aims at nearly half the speed of the STG. Pair that also with superior movement speed in nearly every scenario and the STG becomes the clear winner in terms of TTK, ease of use, and versatility.

He unveiled his specific class setup for the STG-44, explaining that it has been adjusted slightly in light of recent changes:

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: VDD 760mm 05B

VDD 760mm 05B Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock: VDD 34S Weighted

VDD 34S Weighted Perk: Nerves of Steel

Nerves of Steel Perk 2: Fully Loaded

Fully Loaded Rear Grip: Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags

7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Because the STG-44 thrives at medium ranges, players are left with a choice between an SMG or sniper, depending on how they opt to play and their confidence.

If you’re after an SMG to bolster your loadout at close ranges there’s no better choice than the Armaguerra 43, while the HDR remains the strongest and most consistent sniper in Season 4.

Whatever weapon you pick, though, the STG-44 will have you covered in most engagements.