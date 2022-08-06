Warzone guru outlines Season 4 Reloaded’s “best SMG” following surprise patch

Warzone guru TrueGameData has revealed the “best SMG” loadout in the game following the surprise Season 4 reloaded changes.

Warzone’s Season 4 Reloaded brought a ton of changes to the game. However, just a few days later, a surprise patch further nerfed a host of weapons. As noted by Raven Software themselves, recent additions to the submachine gun class have been “dominant.”

With the the goal of opening up the short-range meta once again, the devs have had to make necessary changes in the update on August 3, nerfing the Armaguerra 43, Marco 5 and the H4 Blixen.

Fortunately for players, TrueGameData has got your back again, showcasing the best SMG loadout to run with after the nerfs.

Warzone Season 4 Reloaded kicked off on July 27, but a surprise patch followed on August 3 which further nerfed SMGs.

In an August 5 YouTube video, TrueGameData, who’s known by the community for being a weapon stats guru, showcased the best loadouts for the current close-range meta.

His list contains a few ARs, but SMGs are still dominant when it comes to close-range gun fights. While breaking down his picks, the YouTuber explained how he believes a weapon’s TTK is super important when it comes to close-range compared to the importance of recoil.

Taking that into consideration, TrueGameData ultimately decided that despite its nerfs, the Armaguerra 43 is the best SMG to get the job done. Thats if you’re using the right attachments.

Armaguerra 43 is Warzone’s “best SMG” in Season 4 Reloaded

In the video, the Warzone guru gave different options when it comes to the Armaguerra 43. If you’re a fan of low recoil, high strafe speed, then sticking with the loadout shown below is your best best.

Muzzle : Recoil Booster

: Recoil Booster Barrel : Imerito 550mm D3P

: Imerito 550mm D3P Optic : Slate Reflector

: Slate Reflector Stock : Imerito TA Skeletal

: Imerito TA Skeletal Underbarrel : SG98 Compact

: SG98 Compact Magazine : 8mm Kurz 72 Round Mags

: 8mm Kurz 72 Round Mags Ammunition : Subsonic

: Subsonic Rear Grip : Grooved Grip

: Grooved Grip Perk 1 : Vital

: Vital Perk 2: On-Hand

However, depending on how you prefer to play, you can swap out attachments to suit your liking, so make adjustments accordingly as you like.

If fast TTK and getting up close to your opponents sounds like your style, then it might be worth switching out the Imerito 550mm barrel for the Botti 315mm.

If you’re a fan of having a good strafe speed, then swapping the underbarrel for the Mark VI Skeletal, the Rear Grip for Taped Grip and the Stock for the Imerito SA Folding will serve you well.

Ultimately, running TGD’s suggested Armaguerra 43 loadout will definitely be worth your time, but take your time and find what suits you best.