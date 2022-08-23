Warzone guru claims Cooper Carbine loadout is the best meta weapon

Call of Duty: Vanguard’s Cooper Carbine has reclaimed its spot as the go-to assault rifle in Warzone as it absolutely dominates its rivals and counterparts.

Ever since the weapons from Call of Duty: Vanguard were integrated into Warzone, they’ve taken over the battle royale meta, mostly thanks to the fact they’re able to use 10 attachments compared to the five that Cold War and Modern Warfare weapons can use.

Plenty of players still dabble in using the guns from older games, but it’s the Vanguards that reign supreme, with the 3-Line rifle being the go-to sniper and the Armaguerra laying claim to being the best SMG.

When it comes to the best assault rifle, players have been split between the KG M40, Cooper Carbine, and the STG-44. However, the Cooper is the way to go, according to the numbers.

Cooper Carbine is Warzone’s dominant assault rifle

Warzone YouTuber WhosImmortal highlighted the AR in his August 22 video, claiming it is now “the meta” rifle on Caldera, Rebirth Island, and Fortune’s Keep.

“The Cooper, very competitive TTK and no recoil. The thing is a laser beam,” the YouTuber said. “The thing that is so good about the Cooper, with all its different aspects and elements, you can use it at 20 meters, 40 meters, or 100 meters, velocity will play a factor the further out you go, but it is easy to use and it is reliable in basically every single situation.”

The YouTuber’s build will be fairly familiar to those who have used the Cooper during it’s dominant periods. The likes of the MX Silencer, Mark VI Skeletal underbarrel, 60-round drum magazine, and 3-6x scope all return as must-use attachments.

Best Cooper Carbine Warzone loadout

Muzzle: MX Silencer

Barrel: 22’ Cooper Custom

Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

Stock: Cooper 45W

Magazine: 9mm 60-round drums

Ammunition: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Perk 1: Tight Grip

Perk 2: Fully Loaded

While the Cooper’s pick rate remains solid on WZRanked, it still sits behind the KG M40 and Armguerra, so it’s not quite reclaimed its spot as the number one overall weapon in Warzone.

Though, players should start returning to it before long, and we’ll see a nice uptick in its usage. So, it probably will return to number one at some point.