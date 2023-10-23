Warzone guru bemoans “worst” sniper attachment ever in BlackCell bundle

A Warzone guru has hit out at one of the new BlackCell bundles that gives you the “worst” scope for any sniper in the battle royale.

Across Warzone and Warzone 2.0, players have had a few complaints with different bundles – be it for skins or weapon blueprints.

The biggest headaches have come from “pay to win” bundles that, in some cases, have given players a competitive advantage when they’re not supposed to. This has included weapons doing more damage than advertised, skins being invisible in the dark, and a few other things.

Article continues after ad

On the flip side, there are some bundles that are viewed as “pay to lose.” As the name suggests, they actively work against you despite the fact you’ve shelled out for them. And, well, there is a new one that could fall under that tag.

Article continues after ad

Warzone guru bemoans “worst” scope that you have to pay for

The BlackCell version of the Sudden Death MCPR-300 was highlighted by Warzone guru Metaphor, as he had a few complaints about it – even saying it has the “worst” scope in the battle royale.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“I originally thought this was just going to be a cool skin that I got in my BlackCell bundle but I regret to inform you that this gun is not what it seems,” the YouTuber said. “It’s unbelievable how bad it is. You actually pay money to get the worst possible scope.”

The issue with the Heavy Weight BlackCell optic on this sniper is that it covers a fair amount of the screen and the colors you get to choose from are hardly conducive to gunfights.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Some players echoed Metaphor’s thoughts too. “I tried this scope and thought the same thing,” one said. “A Blackcell sight being worse than the regular one is the story of the Blackcell’s life lol,” another said.

Other players suggested it may be better on nighttime maps, but even then they weren’t completely sold. “It looks so bad I don’t think it being nighttime would help,” said another.