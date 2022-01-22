Warzone gun expert reveals “absolute meta” loadout with insane TTK

Warzone players are always looking for possible meta weapons. Luckily, gun analyst TrueGameData is ahead of the game as he showcased a loadout with two weapons that have slid under that radar, the BAR and Type 100.

The meta has been pretty set since the move to the Pacific. The MP-40, Bren, and Cooper Carbine have easily dominated despite some nerfs.

However, that doesn’t mean that there aren’t other guns that are capable of putting out similar DPS as those.

Warzone expert TrueGameData, breaks down why two commonly undervalued weapons are actually “good enough to be considered meta.”

TrueGameData reveals BAR and Type 100 Warzone loadout

In the YouTube video above, TrueGameData, who is well known in the community for in-depth Warzone gun statistics, shows off a strong loadout that people should start using.

Every great Warzone loadout consists of a long and short-range weapon. This is why TrueGameData combines a powerful assault rifle in the BAR with the Type 100 SMG. Let’s take a look at his BAR setup.

BAR Loadout Attachments

Muzzle: Mercury Silencer

Mercury Silencer Barrel: CGC 30” XL

CGC 30” XL Optic: 1913 Variable 4-8x

1913 Variable 4-8x Stock: Chariot WR

Chariot WR Underbarrel: M3 Ready Grip

M3 Ready Grip Magazine: .50 BMG 30 Round Mag

.50 BMG 30 Round Mag Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Grooved Grip

Grooved Grip Perk: Hardscope

Hardscope Perk 2: Fully Loaded

The main focus of this build is to maximize the ADS speed of the AR while maintaining low kick. He said, “This BAR with this build has almost no recoil, it’s crazy.”

Mercury Silencer muzzle combined with that CGC 30” XL barrel help mitigate most of the bouncing effect that the gun has making it a deadly choice.

Pair this up with the Type 100 and TrueGameData believes this can become one of the strongest duos in Warzone.

Type 100 Loadout Attachments

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Sakura Type 2

Sakura Type 2 Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine: 8mm Kurz 48 Round Drum

8mm Kurz 48 Round Drum Ammo Type: Incendiary

Incendiary Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Fabric Grip Perk: Gung-ho

Gung-ho Perk 2: Quick

This build is mainly set around having good ADS speed, but also accurate hip-fire. Despite this odd combination, he said that with SMGs you want to shoot before aiming in so the first couple of bullets are essential.

He utilizes Gung-ho, the Sakura Type 2, and Fabric Grip as all three of these attachments are key for raising those two stats. While the Type 100 is known for being weaker than the MP-40 this build makes it much stronger.

Next time you drop into Warzone, it’s worth giving these loadouts a try to see if they truly can become the next meta of the Pacific.