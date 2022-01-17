Warzone gun analyst shares meta tier list with weapons from all 3 games

Call of Duty: Warzone is moving away from Vanguard modes, making players question the meta. Fortunately, analyst TrueGameData shared a new tier list, including guns from Modern Warfare, Black Ops Cold War, and Vanguard.

For weeks now, many of Warzone’s players have enjoyed the Vanguard-only playlists. So people were visibly annoyed when those modes got taken out and all the old guns and items got thrown back in.

If you are one of many who have no idea what to use now that every gun is back in play, then fear not. TrueGameData, who is trusted for breaking down weapon statistics, has put together a simple tier list for the new Pacific meta.

With Modern Warfare 2019, Black Ops Cold War, and Vanguard weapons all returning to action – here are the ones that stand atop the pack.

Warzone new meta: Best guns from all 3 games

Someone mentioned me simply ranking all the weapons earlier. I did this in like 5 minutes and like I said, I've only been playing VG Royale, so I don't have a good feel for how VG weapons compare to MW and CW. Take this with a grain of salthttps://t.co/LXCbXj1l0G — 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝗲𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 (@TrueGameData) January 13, 2022

Before diving in, it’s worth noting that TGD says to take everything with a “grain of salt” since this is a very early look after the mid-season patch. Given the prominence of Vanguard modes, few have truly compared these guns, but TGD’s analysis is still a good starting point.

His tier list operates on a 1-10 scale and a number of weapons are listed as a top-rated “9.” Those qualify as the best meta options currently, which we’ll list out as AR (which includes LMGs for simplicity), SMG, and Sniper (including Marksman Rifles for simplicity).

Warzone meta: Best ARs, SMGs, and Snipers after mid-season patch

To make life easy, here are the best guns you should consider for each category.

AR : XM4 (BOCW), AK-47 (BOCW), Bren (VG), C58 (BOCW)

SMG : AUG 5.56 (MW), LAPA (BOCW), MP-40 (VG), PPSh-41 (VG)

Sniper: Kar98k (MW), SP-R 208 (MW), Swiss K31 (BOCW)

Another point worth noting is that he categorized all of these guns as their base function, so this doesn’t yet consider any weapons used for a different style (e.g. an AR with an SMG build).

Finally, while these 9-graded weapons give a good foundation for the meta, things are subject to change. Guns like the MW M4A1, BOCW OTs-9, and VG Cooper Carbine are all listed as an “8,” so there seems to be room for a lot of variety while everyone adjusts.