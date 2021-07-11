Warzone Gulag glitch lets players parachute in and kill enemies

A bizarre new exploit in Warzone appears to allow a player to parachute into an ongoing Gulag fight, and eliminate an opposing player, while being invulnerable themselves.

Although there have been countless Gulag glitches before this, few have allowed players to actually fight other players outside of the intended 1v1 setup.

But, with the latest Gulag in Season 4, which is loosely based on the layout of the classic Black Ops II map, Hijacked, it appears as though no one is safe – if this exploit becomes widely known.

At the moment, the only known example of the glitch being used does not elect to reveal how it is done – presumably to prevent it from becoming too widespread.

New Gulag glitch in Warzone

YouTuber NTrippy uploaded his example of the exploit on July 9, and after saying “let’s see if I can get this to work,” he cuts the footage, until just before he is parachuting in.

He then locates the player waiting to fight in the Gulag spawn – unable to move at first. Once the timer expires, the confused enemy tries to shoot NTrippy, but is unable to deal damage.

Unfortunately, NTrippy on the other hand is able to punch the opposing player to death.

Despite only racking up a few thousand views on YouTube at the time of writing, the glitch has since been shared across social media platforms, such as Twitter and TikTok.

Thankfully, the method of pulling off this Gulag glitch is concealed – but possibly not for long.

In a comment on July 10, NTrippy said that he will “post how to do it in a couple days.” However, with how quickly this first clip is spreading, the developers may be quick to patch it out, before it becomes a major issue.

In the Gulag, players are meant to have a fair 1v1 gunfight, for their chance to respawn into the match for free. If this becomes spoiled by players using this exploit, it will be a seriously big problem for Warzone.