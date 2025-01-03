Warzone glitches causes players to lose SR in Ranked Play despite winning

A glitch incorrectly cost Skill Rating in Warzone Ranked Play, and players want that SR back.

During MW3’s run, Ranked Play only featured on Resurgence maps. After a year without having the game mode on a traditional large battle royale map, Black Ops 6 finally brought it to Urzikstan as part of the Season 1 Reloaded update.

Cheating and performance issues put a damper on the long-awaited launch. Activision admitted, “We did not hit the mark for the integration of RICOCHET Anti-Cheat at the launch of Season 01 – particularly for Ranked Play.”

Article continues after ad

Raven Software promised Anti-Chet improvements in 2025, but those aren’t scheduled until Seasons 2 and 3, and Season 2 doesn’t start until January 28.

Players must make do until then, but game-breaking glitches certainly won’t help keep them around.

Ranked Play glitch punishes players for winning matches

Activision

Raven Software confirmed, “We’re aware of an issue where Ranked Play matches are currently freezing at the Winner’s Circle at the end of a match and are currently investigating a fix.”

Article continues after ad

Thankfully, the development team sprung into action and fixed the issue within an hour. However, players who were impacted during that window lost SR when the game froze, which is frustrating for many.

Article continues after ad

“So, am I going to get all my SR reimbursed that I won but lost cause of this glitch,” one player asked.

“Give me my SR back please,” a second user added.

All signs point toward players not earning that SR back. A player posted a screenshot of Activision Support, sending them a message that their current tools do not allow the restoration of items or lost progression.

SR is important because it decides your placement in Ranked Play, and every point matters. Players are frustrated that this glitch resulted in them wasting their time, and it’s just another error to add to a growing list.

Article continues after ad

For more on Warzone, check out everything that changed in the Jan 3 update.