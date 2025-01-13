Warzone glitch lets you put Modern Warfare 3 camos on Black Ops 6 guns

Warzone players have discovered a glitch that lets you use weapon camos from Modern Warfare 3 on the Black Ops 6 guns.

Warzone’s integration with Black Ops 6 added all of the game’s weapons and their camouflage challenges for players to unlock, plus a Warzone-exclusive mastery camo.

The weapons from Modern Warfare 3 and Modern Warfare 2 are still usable in Warzone despite not being in BO6, and some are still the top picks for meta loadouts, with their own set of attachments and camos.

Unfortunately, you can’t mix and match old weapon camos with the new Black Ops 6 guns. However, some players have found a glitch that can be done in private matches to let you use Modern Warfare 3 camos on your favorite Black Ops weapons.

How to do MW3 camo glitch

This glitch was discovered by bubs on Twitter/X, who shows off how to get the Modern Warfare 3 event camos on Black Ops 6 guns. This only works with the MW3 event camos, not the prestige camos, and it’s a glitch so can be patched out at any time.

You’ll need a friend to help you do this, as it requires someone to pull you into a Warzone private match while you’re equipping a camo on a gun. Here are the steps on how to do it:

Go into Warzone and start a private match. In the first loadout slot equip the BO6 gun you want to have the Modern Warfare 3 camo. Now join your friend’s lobby (not in a private match). Open the first loadout slot and equip any Modern Warfare 3 weapon with the event camo you want to use. Spam press the camo equip button and tell your friend to switch to the Private Match lobby in Warzone. Now get your friend to back out of the private match lobby. Go back to the first loadout slot and equip a prestige camo on the MW3 weapon, spam the equip button, and get your friend to enter a private match again. Now when you join the private match and head to the first loadout slot you should see the Black Ops 6 gun with the event camo. Simply add an attachment to the gun to save it, and you can now use it in normal Warzone lobbies.

It’s a complicated glitch that seems to trick the game into thinking your private match loadout and regular loadout weapons are the same, and when successful you can get some cool combinations of old camos and new weapons to show off in-game.

One player replied on X that they “don’t even know why we gotta do glitches for this. It should just be a feature.”

If you’ve been struggling to unlock the mastery camos in Black Ops 6, it should get easier once Treyarch adds a much-needed feature that’s been missing since the game’s launch.