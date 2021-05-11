Warzone players left fuming after infamous Gas Mask glitch returns in Season 3 - Dexerto

One of Warzone’s most infamous bugs is back in full force as players have encountered unbreakable Gas Masks yet again in Season 3.

Throughout Warzone’s 14 month history, there’s no denying that lethal gas around the map has led to more issues than anything else. From the painful stim-glitch era to pesky animations that could just ruin a run, players have had to endure a great deal.

One of the first gas-related bugs had been dormant for quite some time. Unbreakable Gas Masks were prevalent in the early days of Verdansk, though this particular bug was considered fixed for the past few months.

Advertisement

With Season 3 now in full swing, however, the classic glitch has returned once again. Players have encountered Gas Masks that simply never expire, allowing them to remain out in the open for as long as they like.

Playing through a regular Trios match on May 10, Reddit user ‘kobosil41’ noticed something peculiar. One of their teammates was in the ‘red zone’ without suffering any damage. Standing outside of the circle near Prison, they roamed the map as though there was never any gas.

Towards the bottom of their screen, the Gas Mask icon keeps refreshing.

Despite being depleted, the equipment never breaks. Remaining enemies battled in the final zones. All the while, this player was able to avoid conflict by hiding out in the gas.

Advertisement

There’s no telling exactly how the returning bug came into effect this time around. In its original form, it happened to be a completely random glitch that could strike at any moment. Well aware of the original issue, devs quickly moved to issue a remedy back in August, 2020. Despite their efforts, it’s now back and quickly spreading across Verdansk ‘84.

Read more: Symfuhny reveals lethal AK74u Warzone class

“I wish I had the energy to be outraged by this,” one player said in response. “Unfortunately, it’s just another day in Warzone.”

Meanwhile, others were frustrated that the player used this rare glitch to their advantage. “People will do anything for a video game win,” another viewer added.

Advertisement

Raven Software has been far more vocal since Season 3 arrived.

At the time of writing though, they’ve yet to comment on the reemergence of this critical bug.

In the meantime, you’ll have to be extremely cautious while battling through Warzone matches; even if you think players are inside the zone, there’s a chance this notorious bug could have someone lurking for a free win out in the gas.