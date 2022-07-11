Warzone Fortune’s Keep Fountain Easter Egg guide: How to get weapons & perks

Andrew Highton . 10 minutes ago

Call of Duty: Warzone’s Fortune’s Keep map has plenty of secrets and tricks up its sleeve, so we’re gonna walk you through the map’s Fountain Easter Egg and what you can get out of using it.

Fortune’s Keep has been well received, with players lapping up the new map and all of its content. As well as all of its POIs, Fortune’s Keep also has a few cool Easter Eggs you can take advantage of to score some great loot early on in a game.

One such example is the return of Zombies in Warzone and completing this activity can push you in the right direction. Though, if this doesn’t suit your taste, and you don’t quite have the cash for a loadout, there is a fountain on the map that will reward you with items. Here’s everything we know.

Contents

Where is Fortune’s Keep Fountain of Loot in Warzone?

You can find the ‘Fountain of Loot’ at the Winery POI in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific’s Fortune’s Keep map.

The fountain itself is in the main courtyard separating several of the POI’s main buildings and is pretty much right next to the area’s primary Buy Station.

How to do CoD Warzone Winery Fountain Easter Egg?

Now that you know where it is, you’ll now need to deposit cash into the fountain to make it produce a randomly generated piece of loot for you to obtain.

These are the steps you’ll need to follow to guarantee it works:

Approach the fountain. Access your inventory and press to ‘drop’ cash bundles, or all of it. Once deposited, listen out for a splash sound effect to confirm the money went into the water. After this, wait a few seconds, and the fountain should make an explosion effect. In addition to the sound effect, the fountain will spit out a piece of loot.

It’s entirely up to you how much money you decide to part with, but we do believe that this will tie into the Easter Egg’s rewards — which we’ll explain in the next section.

What rewards can you get for doing Fountain Easter Egg in Fortune’s Keep?

So how much should you deposit, well, thanks to one investigative YouTuber, it’s near enough been confirmed that the money you put in will determine what reward you get.

This is a rough guideline for what you can expect to get back on your investment.

Up to $500: Up to white and Green rarity items consisting of weapons and equipment.

Up to white and Green rarity items consisting of weapons and equipment. $500-$1,000: Up to White and Green rarity items consisting of weapons and equipment.

Up to White and Green rarity items consisting of weapons and equipment. $1,000-$2,000: Up to white and Green rarity items consisting of weapons and equipment.

Up to white and Green rarity items consisting of weapons and equipment. $2,000-$3,000: Up to Blue and Purple rarity items consisting of weapons and equipment.

Up to Blue and Purple rarity items consisting of weapons and equipment. $3,000-$4,000: Up to Blue and Purple rarity items consisting of weapons and equipment.

Up to Blue and Purple rarity items consisting of weapons and equipment. $4,000-$5,000: Up to Orange rarity items consisting of weapons, equipment, and perks.

Up to Orange rarity items consisting of weapons, equipment, and perks. $5,000-$6,000: Up to Orange rarity items consisting of weapons, equipment, perks, and Killstreaks.

Obviously, this isn’t an exact science and lower amounts of cash could still potentially produce higher-tiered loot.

We also can’t confirm if this is the full extent of the loot as you never know if something as rare as Specialist could be hiding away in the fountain.

