Warzone finally gets a one-shot kill hitscan Sniper but there’s a huge catch

The AMR Mod 4 is one of the best weapons in Black Ops 6 multiplayer, but being hitscan isn’t enough to also make it excellent in Warzone.

Season 1 Reloaded introduced the AMR Mod 4, inspired by the classic Barret .50 Cal. The weapon has historically been rather average but, this year is a force to be reckoned with in BO6 multiplayer because it is the only sniper that can one-shot enemies from the knee up.

Some players assumed that the AMR Mod 4 would also shine in Warzone since its hitscan, as it doesn’t need to compensate for bullet drops or a moving target. So, when you pull the trigger, the bullet goes precisely where you aim.

However, even with a long barrel attached, which gives it a one-shot kill range of up to 106 meters and can hitscan out to 406 meters, troubling damage values hold the AMR Mod 4 from being a top-tier meta option.

It’s headshot or nothing with the AMR Mod 4

The AMR Mod 4 does 306 damage to the head and 100 damage to the neck, chest, and lower torso. To every other extremity, including the arms, upper leg, and lower leg, the sniper rifle only does 77 damage. A fully plated enemy has 250 health, meaning it takes three chest shots to eliminate someone.

With the CHF Barrel equipped, the AMR Mod 4 is a one-shot kill weapon for the upper torso and higher and a two-shot kill weapon for every other extremity. Raven Software caught wind of the massive boost and banned the attachment in Warzone immediately.

Without the CHF Barrel, it’s hard to recommend this weapon when better sniper rifle options are available. For example, the LR 7.62 is one of the best weapons in Warzone, thanks to its long damage range and high bullet velocity.

However, if you still want to try the AMR Mod 4 out or you need to use it for camo challenges, check out our best loadout guide.