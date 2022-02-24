Warzone February 24 update patch notes: PPSh adjustments, Gulag changes, bug fixes

A Warzone update was released on February 24, which was highlighted by some changes to the PPSh that was silently buffed. On top of that, the Gulag received some new equipment as well as a handful of bugs getting fixed. Here are the full patch notes from the Warzone update.

The first update since the release of Pacific Season 2 has finally arrived. Raven Software is hitting one of the biggest issues since the release of the season, which saw the PPSh become one of the strongest weapons of all time.

While this was not an intended buff, the devs have revealed that they fixed an issue on their end that gave the SMG higher damage values. But the gun still got a couple of buffs in its base stats to balance it out.

They also are adding some of Season 2’s new equipment to the Gulag such as Gas Grenades and Stims, while fixing some of the games current glitches. Here’s everything to know from the February 24 update.

Warzone February 24 update: PPSh changed & new Gulag equipment

🛠️ A #Warzone update has gone live! Includes Gameplay adjustments, Bug Fixes and changes to the PPSh-41 (VG)! The Season Two Patch Notes have been amended (see Feb 24): https://t.co/jL7RTPlDF5 pic.twitter.com/eoBcHP1Ja0 — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) February 24, 2022

The PPSh has been dominating Season 2 due to a secret buff, but devs promised a fix was on the way and it’s here. They resolved an issue that caused the gun to have higher damage values. However, the submachine gun had its neck damage multiplier increased from 1.1 to 1.3.

Pacific’s Gulag also got some mix ups early in the season. Stuns are no longer part of the 1v1 gunfight and instead Gas Grenades, Medical Syringes, and Thermites have been added into the equipment pool. To round out this patch, the devs fixed a numerous of bugs, which you can view below.

The full patch notes have been posted by Raven Software themselves.

Warzone February 24 full patch notes

GAMEPLAY

Updated Contract distribution in Battle Royale, Vanguard Royale, and Plunder modes to better favor Bounties. Gulag Loadout adjustments: Removed Stun Grenades Added Gas Grenades, Medical Syringes, and Thermites



BUG FIXES

Fixed collision issues with various elements across Caldera allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them. Fixed an issue causing higher-than-intended Max/Mid/Min damage values for the PPSh-41 (VG). Fixed an issue causing Players to freeze during the early stages of a match. Fixed an issue causing certain Weapon Camos to unequip when backing out of the Weapons tab in the main menu. Fixed an issue causing infinite Nebula V Rounds to be applied to primary Weapons. Fixed an issue causing placeholder images and descriptions to appear in various Store Bundles. Fixed an issue causing placeholder descriptions to appear in various Operator, Weapon, and Camo Unlock Challenges. Fixed the rarity label on various Blueprints, Calling Cards, and Charms. Fixed an issue causing visual inconsistencies with some dynamic Weapon icons. Fixed an issue causing certain Store Bundles to unlock incorrect content. Fixed an issue causing Sleight of Hand to shorten reload animations on some Weapons. Fixed an issue causing incorrect statistics and pros/cons to display for Assault Rifle Alpha (VG) Barrels.

Fixed an issue with incorrect spelling and space in morse code subtitles.

WEAPONS