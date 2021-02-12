Logo
Warzone February 12 update fixes broken hitmarkers & MW weapon XP: Patch notes

Published: 12/Feb/2021 17:03

by Tanner Pierce
Raven Software have released a brand-new hotfix update for Warzone and it fixes one of the more notable bugs that’s been occurring with players in the game as of late: inconsistent hit markers. 

For a game that’s so popular with the gaming community, fans still complain of numerous Warzone issues. Seemingly with every update, either a new bug pops up in-game or an old bug rears its ugly head once again, much to the anger of players.

Like clockwork, after the last update on February 4, many players noticed a few new bugs affecting the game, including one that was pretty detrimental to the gameplay experience. Now, Raven have released a new hotfix update and it seems to have addressed some of them.

It is worth pointing out that this is not a normal patch and is just a game settings update, so you won’t have to download a large patch file in order to get these bug fixes. Just open the game and enjoy.

Broken Hitmarkers fixed

The biggest change addressed in this new update are the inconsistent hit markers.

Easily one of the most-reported bugs after last week’s updates were the inconsistent and broken hitmarkers. Essentially, some players were reporting that hitmarkers simply weren’t showing up at times, which can obviously lead to some frustrating experiences, especially if you’re unsure if you’re actually shooting your target.

After letting the community know that they were looking into the issue last week, Raven have now confirmed that the fix is here with the brand-new update.

Issues with Weapon XP and Loadout UI

Raven have also confirmed two other issues that have been fixed with this hotfix: The first is a bug that was causing weapon XP to not be awarded as intended, which was surely causing some problems for those still playing that aspect of the game.

For clarity’s sake, it’s worth pointing out that this is not for Black Ops Cold War multiplayer, so if you still have weapon XP problems with that game, unfortunately, they’ll remain after this update.

Beyond that, some UI issues with the loadout menu have also fixed, although it’s unclear exactly what these issues were, so it’s hard to know how widespread it was previously. Still, if you’ve been having problems, the fix is here.

Warzone playlist names update

Finally, players will notice a smaller but funnier change the next time they open the game: the names of some of the playlists in-game have been updated to be more…Valentine’s Day-themed. Players will be able to jump into modes like “Warzone Rumble in the Sheets,” as well as “Love and Plunder Trios” throughout the weekend.

It’s unclear how long these names will last but they are still the same modes you knew before, just with different names.

Warzone Feb 12 patch notes

  • Fixed issue causing hit markers to not appear consistently
  • Fixed issue with weapon XP not awarding as intended in MW multiplayer
  • Fixed issue with UI elements on the Loadout Menu
  • Updated Valentine’s weekend playlist names
6 best custom loadouts to use in Call of Duty: Warzone

Published: 12/Feb/2021 10:16 Updated: 12/Feb/2021 10:28

by Albert Petrosyan
Loadout Drops in Call of Duty: Warzone
Custom loadouts are a very important aspect of Call of Duty: Warzone if you’re looking to pick up the victory. So, we’ve put together a list of six great classes to have for the battle royale.

With custom loadouts in Warzone, Infinity Ward introduced a concept into the battle royale that hasn’t really been seen before, at least when it comes to the biggest titles.

Whether or not they belong in the game is a discussion for a different day, but the fact is they’re here to stay, and they’re pretty easy to get. Your team can either quickly pool together the $10,000 necessary to purchase a Loadout Drop or go for one of the crates that naturally drop throughout each match.

Infinity WardCustom loadouts are a fan-favorite aspect of Call of Duty: Warzone.

That then begs the question – what makes a good custom class? Each one has a primary weapon, secondary, lethal, tactical, and three perks, so there are plenty of combinations you can choose from.

The integration of Black Ops Cold War into Warzone back in December has only given players more choice when it comes to creating the perfect loadout. So, it can sometimes be difficult to come up with a powerful class without being overwhelmed.

Below, we’ve listed six loadouts we feel can provide everything you need in Warzone. Keep in mind, some of the guns and attachments could still be locked for you. If that’s the case, substitute them with similar ones until you’ve played enough to unlock the rest.

Long-range Overkill

  • M4A1 Assault Rifle: Monolithic Suppressor, Corvus Custom Marksman, Integral Hybrid, M-16 Stock, 60 Round Mags
  • HDR: Monolithic Suppressor, 26.9″ HDR Pro, Thermal Sniper Scope, FTAC Hunter Scout, 9 Round Mags
  • Perks: Cold Blooded, Overkill, Amped
  • Lethal: Semtex
  • Tactical: Smoke Grenade

This class is for those who like to play slow, positionally, and only engage at long range. Both weapons have been outfitted to maximize range and accuracy while taking a hit at mobility.

Smoke Grenade is probably more useful here than a Heartbeat Sensor since you won’t be doing too much moving around.

Balanced Overkill

  • AUG: Monolithic Suppressor, FTAC Ultralight Hollow, Tactical Foregrip, 5.56 NATO 60-Round Drums, Stippled Grip Tape
  • HDR: Monolithic Suppressor, 26.9″ HDR Pro, Thermal Sniper Scope, FTAC Hunter Scout, 9 Round Mags
  • Perks: Cold Blooded, Overkill, Amped
  • Lethal: Semtex
  • Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

If you want to use a sniper rifle but plan on doing a little moving around, this class offers more of a balanced approach. As mentioned above, the AUG is especially viable in Warzone, providing the power of an assault rifle (with the 5.56 rounds) and the handling of an SMG.

Since you’ll be going around more, the Heartbeat Sensor is a good Tactical to have in your back pocket.

Aggressive AR/SMG combo

MAC 10

  • RAM-7: Monolithic Suppressor, FSS Ranger, VLK 3.0x Optic, Commando Foregrip, 50 Round Mags
  • MAC-10: Agency Suppressor, 5.9 Task Force Barrel, Field Agent Grip, Salvo 53 Rnd Fast Mag, Airborne Elastic Wrap
  • Perks: Cold Blooded, Overkill, Tracker
  • Lethal: Semtex
  • Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

Despite the constant shake-ups in the game’s meta, the RAM-7 remains a great choice for any player looking for a solid assault rifle in Warzone. Paired up with the infamous MAC-10, this combo is guaranteed to melt your opponents in both medium and short-range gunfights.

The guns have been outfitted with attachments in order to balance each other out; the RAM-7 is more of a long-range build while the MAC-10 has been tailored to shred in close quarters.

Best of (nearly) all worlds

Krig 6 Warzone

  • Krig 6: Agency Suppressor, Microflex LED, 19.7 Ranger Barrel, Field Agent Foregrip, STANAG 60 Rnd Mag
  • DMR-14: Agency Silencer, 16.3 Titanium, 30 Rnd, Field Agent Foregrip, Axial Arms 3x
  • Perks: Cold Blooded, Overkill, Amped
  • Lethal: Semtex
  • Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

This loadout is perfect for a player who is looking to take out enemies at all ranges and wants to be fully prepared for the final circle. Despite the nerfs, the DMR excels at medium to long-range and will allow you to pick off enemies from afar.

Whereas the Krig is the perfect all-around AR that gets the job done in any manner of gunfights. If you want to cover all your bases, this is the loadout for you.

Covert sniper

  • HDR: Monolithic Suppressor, 26.9″ HDR Pro, Thermal Sniper Scope, FTAC Hunter Scout, 9 Round Mags
  • .50 GS: Monolithic Suppressor, FORGE Tac Enforcer, Lightweight Trigger, 13 Round Mags, Granulated Grip Tape
  • Perks: Cold Blooded, Ghost, Amped
  • Lethal: Semtex
  • Tactical: Smoke Grenade

For our last two loadouts, we’ve ditched Overkill and instead gone with Ghost, whose protection from UAVs can be game-changing, especially if you’re going to be sniping from stationary positions.

The idea behind this class is to drop the Deagle as soon as possible, picking up another primary from either an enemy’s body, floor loot, or another Loadout Drop. That way, you get the benefit of Overkill and Ghost at the same time.

The Smoke Grenade should help you out in case things get hairy and you still haven’t found a good second gun yet.

AUG with Ghost

  • AUG: Monolithic Suppressor, FORGE Ultralight Hollow, Tactical Foregrip, 5.56 NATO 60-Round Drums, Stippled Grip Tape
  • .50 GS: Monolithic Suppressor, FORGE Tac Enforcer, Lightweight Trigger, 13 Round Mags, Granulated Grip Tape
  • Perks: Cold Blooded, Ghost, Tracker
  • Lethal: Semtex
  • Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

The same idea from the previous loadout applies to this one as well, except here we have a fully decked-out AUG and not a sniper rifle. This should ease the pressure on finding a good second gun since the AUG will provide that AR/SMG hybrid in case you need to engage enemies.

There you have it – our picks of the best loadouts and attachment combos to use in Warzone battle royale.

Keep in mind that, while these classes are effective on paper, you may not be comfortable using a certain weapon or attachment, so feel free to modify them to be better tailored to your preferences.