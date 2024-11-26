Warzone fans split on massive Area 99 player count change

Warzone players are split on the player count changes that have come to Area 99, with some believing that more still needs to be done.

Prior to Warzone integrating with Black Ops 6, it was announced that Area 99 would be the first new map for the battle royale. It’s a small, Resurgence-focused map down the lines of Rebirth Island rather than the big map overhaul that many fans were hoping for.

The newest map has come under plenty of criticism from fans. They’re struggling to land back safely in resurgence and constantly complain that every fight feels like a cluster of third parties because of how small the map is.

With the November 25 update, the Warzone devs have decreased the player count across all modes on Area 99.

Warzone players suggest Area 99 changes after player count tweak

While many fans view that as a positive mode, opening up more space, others aren’t so sure.

“There’s still way, way too many people. You can barely breathe on the map and there’s always another person after you,” Redditor ZaphBeebs complained. “Too much visual noise as well hard to make out players when most skins blend in with the map,” another agreed.

“Soon. this map is going to be a moshpit 10v10 playlist. Bring back ashika, vondel and fortune’s keep,” another suggested.

Others who disagree, believe that the map actually just needs changes to its layout and features. “I don’t think there’s enough verticality variance,” said one. “Maybe add some more buy stations while you’re at it,” another added.

“Just give spawn protection to people resurging – let them land before taking damage,” commented another. “The side of the map is the problem. It’s too narrow,” complained a further player.

Actvision Area 99 is Warzone’s new small map.

Obviously, map changes are going to be tough seeing as Area 99 only launched in Season 1.

There are still claims that Verdansk will return at some point and that we will also get another map, Avalon, at the end of the year. So, maybe they’ll fix some issues.