Warzone fans impressed as Joe Burrow hits an “IRL slide cancel” during Super Bowl

Call of Duty: Warzone fans were surprised with battlefield flashbacks during the Super Bowl, as Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow seemingly pulled off a “slide cancel” mid-game.

Super Bowl LVI was one for the history books, as the Los Angeles Rams defined their legacies with a back-and-forth, 23-20 victory over the Bengals.

While Cincinnati QB Joe Burrow took an “L” in the big game, he also finessed what PlayStation controller players will recognize as a “double-circle, X” combination as well. The sophomore star had an incredibly smooth QB slide during the third quarter and CoD fans immediately recognized the mechanic.

After running for a first down, Joe Shiesty brought Warzone’s patented slide-cancel mechanic to SoFi Stadium. Instantly, CoD Twitter rejoiced.

Joe Burrow hits Warzone “slide cancel” in Super Bowl

As you can see in the clip from CharlieIntel, Joe Brr was moving icy in the third quarter. Nursing a 17-13 Bengals lead, the 25-year-old finessed his way out of the pocket on 4th and 1 to secure a new set of downs.

Capping it off, the former 2021 NFL Comeback Player of the Year showed his rookie year ACL tear isn’t bothering him anymore. Instead of sliding to a full stop to avoid contact, Joey Franchise essentially popped back up into a standing position as soon as his knee touched grass.

Joey just slide cancel? — FaZe Swagg (@Swagg) February 14, 2022

This slick behavior was not lost on the Warzone community, as streamers like FaZe Swagg immediately reacted: “Joey just slide cancel?”

With CI calling it an “IRL slide cancel” and CDL pro Preston ‘Prestinni’ Sanderson calling it a “CoD slide cancel for sure,” everyone was unanimously impressed by Call of Duty’s cameo in the Super Bowl.

While Burrow’s cracked movement wasn’t enough to overcome the Rams’ offense and, more notoriously, defensive line – the game was far from a failure for the young gunslinger. This was the Bengals’ first Super Bowl trip since 1988 and, should they make it back in 2023, Warzone fans will be wondering what other tricks Shiesty has up his sleeve.